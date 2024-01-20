Unilet Stores Present Apple Fest - The Ultimate Apple Experience: Innovate, Integrate, Elevate

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 20: Unilet Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in premium tech retail, is thrilled to announce "The Ultimate Apple Experience" campaign, set to run from January 19th to January 29th, 2024.

With the campaign tagline "Innovate. Integrate. Elevate," Unilet Stores is gearing up to provide customers with a unique and immersive Apple experience. The campaign encapsulates the essence of innovation and integration, promising an elevated tech journey for Apple enthusiasts.

During the campaign period, Unilet Stores is unveiling exclusive Apple Days offers:

* iPhone: Experience the power of innovation with discounts of up to 52 per cent.

* MacBook: Elevate your productivity with up to 40 per cent off on the latest MacBook models.

* iPad: Unleash your creativity with a flat 5 per cent off on the newest iPad.

* Apple Watch: Stay connected in style with up to 20 per cent off on the latest Apple Watch.

"Unilet Stores is committed to providing our customers with the Ultimate Apple Experience," said Humayun Fiaz, Founder & Managing Director, Unilet Stores Pvt Ltd. "This campaign is a celebration of innovation, integration, and the unmatched quality that Apple products bring to our lives."

Customers are invited to visit Unilet Stores during the campaign period to explore and upgrade their tech arsenal. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of The Ultimate Apple Experience.

For more information, please contact: 919243585858.

With only a modest initial investment, Humayun Fiaz founded Unilet Appliances Pvt. Ltd. in 2005. It made humble beginnings with two outlets at Hanumanth Nagar and BTM Layout in South Bengaluru. Over the years, Fiaz gave wings to his dreams by earning customer trust and loyalty through high-quality products and dedicated service. Today, Unilet Appliances Private Limited has a network of 51 multi-brand retail outlets in Bengaluru, Tumkur, Devanahalli, Kolar, Nelamangala & upcountry markets like Mysore, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramnagar, Chalakere, Bannerghatta DLF City, Begur, Doddabalapur, Hassan & Hiriyur. Every Unilet outlet has a diverse range of products from top brands that best suits the lifestyle needs of its customers. Unilet Appliances Pvt Ltd also operates 8 exclusive LG premium brand Shoppes across Bangalore. All stores consist of various lifestyle electronic products that LG has to offer including a wide range of OLEDs, UHDs, LEDs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Audio Systems, along with new products like water purifiers and Ceiling fans, making it a one stop shop for all LG products. Driven by the vision and dynamic leadership of its founder Humayun Fiaz, Unilet has emerged as one of the largest and fastest-growing electronics and consumer appliances retail chains, Unilet Stores has become a trusted destination for premium tech products.

