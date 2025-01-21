Unilever to set up palm oil and bottle caps manufacturing units in Telangana

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Fast-moving consumer goods company, Unilever will establish palm oil manufacturing unit in Kamareddy district in Telangana and bottle caps making unit in the state, according to an official release.

"In a major breakthrough, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, convinced meet Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, during a hard sell, to set up two manufacturing units in Telangana," the release added.

Unilever, one of the world's greatest FMCG brands, has had no significant presence in Telangana till now.

Along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials of the Telangana Rising delegation, during their meeting with Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, and Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever, while discussing investments and business opportunities for Unilever in Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy showcased the extraordinary locational advantages, where the land-locked state can actually be the gateway and bridge to several states in the south of India, and other states in the east, west and central India.

He spoke to the Unilever CEO and Global Supply Chain Officer the advantages in supply chain and logistics manufacturing in Telangana would provide, besides additional strengths and factors of appeal like a huge consumption-driven market, peerless ease of doing business, progressive policies benchmarked to the best in the world and the extraordinary vision for 2050 - TelanganaRising.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during the interaction, requested the Unilever team to consider those lines of activity which are showing high growth in India, and to locate such domains in India.

Responding with great alacrity and spontaneity, Unilever CEO announced that they would locate a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana. CM Reddy offered fullest support and offered any suitable location in Kamareddy district, the release added.

The release added that the Unilever team also agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing battle caps. Since many products of Unilever are sold in liquid form in bottles and currently huge quantities are being imported, it would be a huge fill-up to Telangana Manufacturing thrust to have the Unilever unit in the state.

Welcoming Unilever to Telangana, Chief Minister said, "We are here to fully support the major entry and growth of Unilever in our state. We must grow together, but without also losing sight of larger sustainability and fairness goals for people and the planet."

