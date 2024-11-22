Unimoni Makes a Resounding Debut at the World Travel Market in London

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 22: Unimoni, a global leader in financial and travel services, proudly marked a significant milestone by debuting at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London. This landmark participation underscores Unimoni's commitment to expanding its horizons and strengthening its international travel and financial ecosystem presence. CA. Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Unimoni India, and John George, Vice President & Business Head of Unimoni Travel and Holidays, represented the company at this three-day event held at Excel London from 5th Nov - 7th Nov 2024. WTM London, renowned as one of the most influential travel expos in the world, provides a premier platform for businesses to showcase their innovative solutions to a global audience.

Unimoni's first-ever participation in this international event, featuring thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees, demonstrates its readiness to offer exceptional services and customer-centric solutions on a broader global stage. As part of the India Tourism contingent, Unimoni India showcased India's diverse tourism offerings under the 'Bharat Dekho' campaign. This featured special packages for ecotourism, weddings, adventure, spirituality, wellness, MICE, and more, catering to a global audience.

Showcasing Excellence at WTM

At WTM London, Unimoni India showcased its comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of international travelers. These include:

* Travel and Holidays Services: We offer customized holiday packages, flight ticket bookings, hotel reservations, and travel insurance to make every trip, whether international or domestic, memorable and worry-free.

* Visa Assistance and Certificate Attestation: Expert support for visa processing and documentation, simplifying the complexities of international travel.

* Foreign Currency Exchange: Competitive rates and a hassle-free process to exchange currencies for a smooth travel experience.

* Forex Cards: Secure and convenient prepaid cards designed for travelers, ensuring easy access to funds anytime, anywhere.

* International Money Transfers: Seamless and secure outward remittance solutions tailored to support education, family maintenance, medical expenses, and travel and more.

Visitors to the Unimoni booth were introduced to its end-to-end solutions that blend cutting-edge technology with personalized customer service.

A Commitment to Customer-Centric Excellence

Unimoni has earned its reputation as a trusted financial partner through its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. By placing customer needs at the core of its operations, the brand has successfully created a wide-reaching network that spans over 300+ branches and 15,000+ partner locations across India.

This robust infrastructure, combined with an extensive global partner network, allows Unimoni to provide seamless cross-border solutions that are fast, secure, and reliable. At the WTM, this commitment to service excellence was reflected in the brand's innovative offerings, drawing admiration from both industry experts and attendees alike.

Forging New Partnerships and Exploring Opportunities

Unimoni's debut at the WTM was more than just an exhibitionit was a strategic initiative to forge partnerships, explore new opportunities, and expand its footprint in international markets. The event allowed Unimoni to connect with global travel experts, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

With over 25 years of experience, Unimoni has continually evolved to meet the changing demands of its customers. Its innovative use of technology, coupled with its customer-first approach, has made it a preferred choice for millions of individuals and businesses.

Unimoni's focus on transparency, security, and efficiency has enabled it to deliver top-notch services, particularly in areas such as education-related remittances, medical payments, and travel expenses. Its offerings align perfectly with the needs of modern-day travelers who seek convenience, affordability, and reliability.

Expanding Global Reach Through International Platforms

Unimoni's participation at the WTM marks a crucial step toward its ambition of expanding its global presence. By leveraging international platforms like WTM, the brand aims to bring its expertise to customers and businesses worldwide.

This move aligns with Unimoni's vision of becoming a one-stop solution for financial and travel services on a global scale. With a strong foundation in India and growing recognition abroad, Unimoni is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the industry.

Looking Ahead

As Unimoni India concludes its inaugural presence at the World Travel Market, the brand looks forward to fostering the connections and opportunities established during the event. With plans to further innovate its services and expand its global footprint, Unimoni is set to play a transformative role in the international travel and financial sectors.

Unimoni's debut at WTM London is not just a celebration of its achievements but also a testament to its commitment to enabling seamless global connectivity for its customers. By integrating financial expertise with a deep understanding of traveler needs, Unimoni is set to continue its journey as a trusted partner for millions worldwide.

About Unimoni India

Unimoni India is a leading provider of financial and travel services, offering a wide range of solutions, including outward remittances, foreign exchange, travel and holiday services, gold loans, forex cards, and more. With over two decades of experience and a customer-centric approach, Unimoni is dedicated to delivering secure and reliable services that empower individuals and businesses alike.

