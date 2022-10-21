Unimpressive trends of Chainlink and FTX token make way for increased profit with Big Eyes Coin?

Following the recent plummet of certain pioneer coins, newer digital currencies might just turn out to be what the doctor prescribed.

Bitcoin is currently experiencing a gradual decline in value due to the increased inflation rate; as a result, people are turning to novel coins, such as , to save the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Chainlink (LINK), and FTX Token (FTT) are relatively new coins with brilliant plans to expand and rescue the Crypto industry from its impending doom. These three coins employ different approaches but they all have a single goal which is to showcase their potential in the Cryptocurrency community.

Is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The Crypto Saviour?

While Bitcoin struggles to stay afloat and remain relevant, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) keeps raising more money during its presale. The success of this token at all levels of its presale is giving crypto enthusiasts and analysts a good feeling about the future of the project.

Not all heroes wear capes; some of them are cute cat mascots to demystify the concept of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and make it accessible to all interested individuals. Big Eyes is a community-driven platform that puts its users first. To prove this, 70% of all the tokens were made available for purchase during the presale which is still ongoing. Due to this, the community holds the power and Big Eyes lives up to its decentralized plans.

Furthermore, the team plans to set aside 5 per cent of the tokens for ocean preservation as several species are endangered due to several toxic human practices. To kick start this, a Big Eyes merch collection will be launched and made available in both physical and digital forms. Not only will this help in raising money to save the oceans but also increase the reach and popularity of the project. Additionally, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) club is part of the Big Eyes sophisticated ecosystem and BIG token holders will be granted access to the exclusive NFT events on the network.

Chainlink (LINK) Is Making Smart Contracts Better

Chainlink is a decentralized network that employs smart contracts to ensure an additional safety component. With Chainlink and the availability of smart contracts, users can send payments to bank accounts and other payment networks and options. It operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism due to its scalability and low-energy intensity. Through its decentralized oracle network, blockchains can easily and safely interact with payment methods, events, and external data.

Powered by the cryptocurrency, the Chainlink network is community-sourced as it is made up of node operators, researchers, data providers, smart contract developers, security auditors, and so on. Due to its consistent success, Chainlink has garnered partnerships with Alpha Vantage, Huobi, and Brave New Coin. With the LINK token, users can become node operators and also earn rewards by providing the necessary data needed for the blockchain's success. Additionally, users can stake the LINK tokens to generate more incentives.

Enjoy Simplified Trading with FTX Token (FTT)

is a centralized digital currency with plans to prevent clawbacks and ensure a universal stablecoin settlement. Following its debut in 2019, FTX Token has amassed considerable profits and popularity. In addition, FTX Token provides leveraged tokens that allow users to bypass the complexities of full-margin trading. Presently, FTX offers the following leveraged tokens; BNB, TRX, ETH, USDT, XRP, BTC, and so on. With FTT tokens, users have access to reduced trading fees and secured futures positions.

Additionally, FTT tokens can be staked for more rewards, discounts, blockchain fee waivers, bonus votes, etc. Furthermore, the value of the FTT token has significantly increased since 2021 and this implies that it even has the potential to increase some more in the future. To remain an active game player, FTX consistently releases new products that will do well in the crypto market.

