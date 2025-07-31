Union Cabinet approves four multi-tracking railway projects across six states at cost of Rs 11,169 crore

New Delhi [India], July 31 : In a significant decision which will help decongest the railway network and reduce logistics cost, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Thursday approved four multitracking projects covering 13 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said that the projects include Itarsi - Nagpur fourth line; Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) - Parbhani Doubling; Aluabari Road- New Jalpaiguri third and fourth line; and Dangoaposi- Jaroli third and fourth line.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Union Railways Minister, said the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The decision was taken at CCEA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 kilometres.

The total estimated cost of the projects is about Rs 11,169 crore and will be completed upto 2028-29.

The projects are expected to generate direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days during construction.

An official release said that the projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

"These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services," the release said.

The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 2,309 villages, which have a population of about 43.60 lakh.

"These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural commodities, and Petroleum products. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 95.91 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum)," the release said.

The Railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the decision will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (16 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (515 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 20 crore trees.

