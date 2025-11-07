Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with prominent New Zealand business leaders

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 : Commemorating the visit of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, accompanied by the largest-ever Indian business delegation, the India-New Zealand Business Forum was organised by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the forum brought together senior government officials, leading industry representatives, and key business stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues for partnership and collaboration.

A key highlight of the event was a fireside chat between Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, Minister of Trade and Export Growth, New Zealand.

"The interaction reaffirmed the strong commitment of both nations' leadership to enhance their economic engagement and underlined the importance of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations in shaping a stronger, mutually beneficial economic partnership. The discussions built on the renewed momentum in bilateral relations following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in India in March 2025, where both leaders agreed to pursue a comprehensive and forward-looking trade agreement," the release said.

During his visit to Auckland and Rotorua, Goyal interacted with several prominent New Zealand business leaders, including Carmen Vicelich, CEO of Valocity; Ranjay Sikka, CEO of Slumberzone; Nathan Guy, Chairman of the Meat Industry Association; and Tony Clifford, Managing Director, Pan Pac.

The interactions reflected the growing interest in expanding cooperation with India across various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, technology, education, sports, gaming, and drone technology. Given India's significant advancements in the space sector, including its recent lunar missions, space collaboration was identified as a promising area for future engagement.

"At Rotorua, Goyal addressed a CEO Roundtable attended by members of the Indian business delegation and CEOs from leading New Zealand enterprises. He reiterated the significance of the FTA as a symbol of bilateral friendship, trust, and strategic partnership, while highlighting India's attractiveness as a global investment destination offering vast opportunities for value addition and innovation," the release noted.

The Minister, along with McClay, also engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in both Auckland and Rotorua. In Auckland, Luxon joined them in addressing the Indian community. He emphasised the vital role of the Indian diaspora as a "living bridge" between India and New Zealand, echoing the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the release, Goyal encouraged members of the diaspora to continue contributing to the growth and development of New Zealand, their "Karm-Bhoomi", while staying deeply connected to their roots in India, and to take on leadership roles in strengthening communities in both countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor