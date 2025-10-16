Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with interns of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme in Karnataka

Hampi (Karnataka) [India], October 16 : The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, interacted with interns of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) at Hampi, Karnataka on 15th October, 2025.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the session brought together over 60 interns from across the state along with representatives from leading partner companies, including Infosys, MSPL, IBM, TCS, Tata Consumer Products, Bharat Electronics Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, HAL, NMDC, and Honeywell Technology Solutions.

"During the interaction, the Minister engaged with the interns, listened to their experience and aspirations under PMIS. She discussed what inspired them to join the scheme, along with their learning and upskilling experience during the internship. While interacting with the PMIS interns, she offered guidance and words of encouragement to the interns for their professional journeys," the release said.

Some of the interns with exceptional performance during their internships have already been absorbed into full-time roles by their respective companies. The Minister congratulated them on their achievements and wished them continued success in their endeavours.

She commended the interns for their dedication and emphasized the importance of adaptability in today's evolving workplace. Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "It is pleasing to know the different ways in which this internship is contributing to personality development. Interns are learning core aspects of work and also sharpening other skills such as overcoming barriers to communication".

Gouri H, an Embedded Engineer Intern at Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt. Ltd. from Kerala, said PMIS helped her step into the career she had always dreamed of. Being the daughter of a single mother, she had excelled academically but had limited opportunities in her field. The Minister lauded her journey by saying, "I am impressed with Gouri's positivity and perseverance. It is stories like hers that embody the true intent and spirit behind PMIS."

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is part of the Prime Minister's package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for Indian youth over a 5-year period.

PMIS is aimed towards youth aged 21-24 who are currently not enrolled in any full-time academic program or employment. It offers them a paid internship opportunity in the top companies across India. This scheme plans to offer over one crore internships over the next five years and is aimed at enhancing employability of Indian youth. The pilot phase of the scheme is currently underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor