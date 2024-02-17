Union Finance Ministry spearheads two-day conference on transformative role of AI and tech

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 : The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Central Excise and Customs hosted an All Chief Commissioners' Conference on use of AI and other technology needs in customs functioning and transformative approach in Customs automation at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, the conference was organised from February 15-16, presided over by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), convened top officials and stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues and strategies concerning customs operations.

Esteemed dignitaries including Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs); Aruna Narayan Gupta, Member (IT & Taxpayer Services); Pr. DG, DRI, Mohan Kumar Singh; Pr. Chief/Chief Commissioners of Customs Zones, Pr. DG/DGs of Directorates of CBIC, and officers from various departments such as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), Central Drugs Control Organisation (CDSCO), Wildlife Control Crime Bureau (WCCB), GST Network (GSTN), and Plant Quarantine, among others, graced the occasion, read the press release.

This conference provided a platform for discussion and analysis of Customs functioning and further requirements of business process simplification, automation, and infrastructure towards India's vision of 2047.

The Indian Customs is involved in the collection of approximately Rs 2.13 lakh crore in FY 2022-23 (apart from IGST duties on import) and seizure of contraband goods of value of more than Rs. 6,000 crore and discharges critical border control functions, read the press release.

In his keynote address, the CBIC chairman, highlighted the need for standardization of processes and to adopt the way of 'Reform, Perform, Transform' in all our activities to achieve efficiency.

In his address, Member (Customs) highlighted the key initiatives taken by the Customs and the need to take steps to align with the changing trade scenarios and global developments.

DG, DRI, Mohan Kumar Singh emphasized the essentiality of intelligence in trade facilitation and for economic and environmental security.

The theme of the first day of the conference centered around 'Enhancing Customs Efficiency' involving sessions on performance improvement, customs clearance processes, smart infrastructure requirements of Customs and Human Resources related issues, read the press release.

The Customs is manning around 320 Ports, which includes 33 International Airports/Air Cargo Complex, 63 Seaports, 126 ICDs, 11 International Railway stations and 28 Foreign Post Office (FPO).

It also processes more than 1.30 crore of declarations in a year and may exponentially increase in the coming years.

Through the use of risk-based clearance process, more than 82 per cent, import consignments get expedited clearance which reduce dwell time and cost for EXIM stakeholders.

The matters deliberated include the digitisation of remote Land Customs Stations (LCS), the use of modern equipment, functioning of K9 units (Dog Squad), and Track and Trace Units in Customs for enhancing efficiency, read the press release.

The appropriate changes in Human Resources and upskilling to complement the same was also felt during the discussions.

Day two of the conference centered around 'Ease of Compliance' in Customs functions which included sessions on Technology, Customs engagement with different Government Departments, process simplification for the Trade etc, read the press release.

The matters discussed include the use of AI and other technology needs in customs functioning and having a transformative approach to Customs automation.

The issues related to process standardization, improved grievance redressal and logistics improvements which can support trade facilitation were also discussed.

CBIC Chairman acknowledged and appreciated the work done by the Indian Customs across the country and further suggested the need to scope for upgradation in infrastructure.

In his valedictory address, the CBIC chairman congratulated the Bhopal Zone for organizing the conference where various technical matters, valuation and classification anomalies, enabling new technology and AI for fast delivery of services, supply chain and utilization of potential of officers and upgradation of Infrastructure and skills of staff were deliberated upon, read the press release.

CBIC Chairman also thanked all the participants for attending the conference and offering their suggestions.

Member Customs indicated the need for adopting innovative approaches and leveraging the talent pool of young minds to find solutions.

Member (IT) emphasised the seamless linkage between processes and technology for enhanced trade facilitation, read the press release.

At the end, C.P. Goyal, chief commissioner, Bhopal, thanked all the participants for attending the conference and making it a success.

Earlier, Chandra Prakash Goyal, chief commissioner, Bhopal Zone, welcomed all the dignitaries and participants of the two-day conference.

