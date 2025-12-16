Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Inaugurates Signify's Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative in Chhattisgarh

NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 16: In line with its #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced the launch of its flagship Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative in Chhattisgarh. The momentous inauguration was graced by the Hon'ble Union Home Minister of India, Shri Amit Shah, marking a powerful new chapter in rural transformation. Implemented in partnership with the Government of Chhattisgarh and Bharat Cares, this initiative will bring the glow of modern, energy-efficient LED streetlights to 70 villages across the Indravati Tiger Reserve area, paving the way for safer, more vibrant communities.

Guided by the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this milestone mirrors India's ambition of Viksit Bharat, a developed, empowered nation. Har Gaon Roshan initiative aids in strengthening rural infrastructure, enhances community safety, and stimulates local economic growth. Signify's expertise in sustainable lighting innovation, the Government of Chhattisgarh's rural development priorities, and Bharat Cares' deep community engagement form the foundation of this powerful collaboration, blending technology, governance, and grassroots action.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR, Signify, Greater India, said, "Light is more than just illumination, it's an enabler of safety, opportunity, and social connection. Har Gaon Roshan in Chhattisgarh demonstrates how government, industry, and community can unite to drive inclusive progress. At Signify, we are committed to using the power of light to support inclusive development and contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat, ensuring every village shines brighter. This partnership reflects the power of collective action in creating sustainable, long-term impact."

Bhomik Shah, Founder, Bharat Cares, said, "Chhattisgarh, with its rich natural resources and proud tribal heritage, stands at the cusp of meaningful change. Through our collaboration with Signify and the Government of Chhattisgarh under the Har Gaon Roshan initiative, we are enabling safer communities, supporting inclusive development, and strengthening harmony between people and nature."

Built on a community-first model and implemented with support from district administrations and village representatives, ensuring that every installation meets local needs and achieves maximum impact. The new LED streetlights will boost public safety, unlock extended hours for commerce and community activities using energy-efficient technology. By enhancing accessibility after dark, the initiative enables more inclusive participation in social, educational, and economic life.

Across multiple states, Har Gaon Roshan has already illuminated numerous villages, underscoring Signify's unwavering dedication to rural advancement. With each installation, the company reaffirms its mission: to transform lives, one village at a time, through sustainable lighting solutions that empower communities and inspire progress.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor