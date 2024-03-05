Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw facilitates resolution with Google over app listings

New Delhi [India], March 5 : In a positive development for the tech world, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that Google has agreed to list all apps as per the status that existed on March 1.

This decision comes after constructive discussions between Google representatives and various startups, signaling a positive step towards resolving a recent controversy surrounding app listings.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the discussions, stating, "Google and start-up companies, both have met with us. We have had very constructive discussions and finally, Google has agreed to list all the Apps as on the status which was there on Friday morning (1st March), that status will be restored. Google has been supporting our technology development journey and we believe that in the coming months, both start-up company and Google will come to a long-term resolution."

Earlier several start-ups and app owners had voiced concern over Google's move to delist certain apps from Google play store.

In a post on X on March 4, Anupam Mittal founder of Shadi.com had posted "So, is Google evil? I will leave that for you to decide. But, one thing is certain: This is the new Digital East India Co. and if we don't put in the right safeguards now, nothing can prevent these companies from controlling our economic future. Thankfully, India has changed and we have a strong & proactive government that will not fall for BigTech's lies, deceit & manipulation of the judiciary. Jai Hind."

In response to the various concerns voiced, the Union Minister had called for a meeting with Google representatives on Monday to further discuss the matter.

This meeting delved into the details of the resolution and explored avenues for maintaining a conducive environment for app listings in the future.

Following the intervention of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Google has taken action to restore all its apps to the status of March 1, according to government sources.

This move comes as a relief to many users and stakeholders who were impacted by the temporary removal of certain apps from Google's listings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor