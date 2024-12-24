Union Minister C.R. Patil Inaugurates BJP's Grand New Office - Namo Kamalam in Vadodara

PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 24: In a significant move to strengthen its organisational infrastructure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inaugurated its new Vadodara Mahanagar BJP Karyalaya - 'Namo Kamalam' - under the leadership of Honorable Union Minister for Water Resources and Gujarat BJP State President C.R. Patil. This state-of-the-art facility spread across 40,000 square feet in the Karelibag area, replaces the older office near Manubhai Tower, which had been in operation since 1998. Equipped with 28 rooms, multiple conference halls with seating capacities of 25, 50, 100, and 300, and dedicated meeting spaces, the office is designed to empower party workers and enhance collaboration. It also features a "Scheme Information Office" on the ground floor to facilitate awareness about state and central government schemes and support public outreach programs. Constructed as per Vedic Vastu principles, it offers ample parking space and corporate-style amenities, making it suitable for large gatherings and events.

The grand inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Honorable Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State BJP Vice President Gordhan Zadfiya, Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi, State General Secretary (Org.) Ratnakar Ji and several other distinguished leaders, including local MLAs, MPs, and a large number of enthusiastic party workers. Addressing the gathering, C.R. Patil highlighted the importance of embracing modern infrastructure to strengthen BJP's grassroots presence and emphasised that the Vadodara office, one of the top five offices in Gujarat, will position the city as a key milestone on the journey to a developed India. He further stated that this office would not only enhance planning and development initiatives but also improve connectivity with state and central government schemes, amplify Digital India initiatives envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and provide resources for effective public engagement, addressing issues and fulfilling BJP's long-term goals for national development.

