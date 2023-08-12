Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches direct benefit transfer to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, on Saturday launched Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), an official release said on Saturday.

This step marks a key milestone towards realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of making skilling an aspirational endeavour while promoting the concept of earning while learning, as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Approximately Rs. 15 crore was disbursed to one lakh apprentices as part of the DBT launch. This initiative is expected to drive greater participation from both industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training on a nationwide scale.

Since its inception in 2016 until July 31, 2023, a total of 25 lakh youth have engaged in apprenticeship programs under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

“The initiative has garnered momentum, leading to a remarkable increase in the number of active establishments participating in apprenticeship training, growing from 6,755 in 2018-19 to an impressive 40,655 in 2023-24”, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in its release.

During the launch event, Dharmendra Pradhan engaged with industry clusters and enthusiastic apprentices from various states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of all stakeholders and congratulated the one lakh apprentices who received stipends through the newly introduced DBT system.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of empowering the nation's youth with skills and highlighted how the introduction of DBT through NAPS contributes to transparency and efficiency in the apprenticeship ecosystem.

The launch was preceded by a Chintan Shivir on "Enhancing Apprenticeship Engagement," which aimed to enhance the adoption of apprenticeship programs across all sectors.

The event focused on strengthening the role of various entities, including central and state governments, industry bodies, and the private sector, in promoting apprenticeship opportunities.

“The key achievements of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme include the successful completion of training by approximately 2.6 lakh apprentices in the fiscal year 2023-24. The number of women apprentices has notably increased, rising from 22,427 in 2018-19 to 1.48 lakh in FY 2022-23, reflecting a nearly 7-fold increase over five years”, the release said.

Moreover, states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have emerged as frontrunners in apprenticeship engagement.

“The implementation of NAPS involves the Government of India reimbursing 25% of the prescribed stipend, up to a maximum of Rs 1500 per month per apprentice, engaged by employers,” it said.

With the introduction of DBT, it is anticipated that the number of apprentices will further increase, expanding the coverage beyond the initial 30% target set under NAPS 2.0, it added.

