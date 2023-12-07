Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, to grace the 3rd edition of MentorMyBoard's Women Directors Conclave

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: MentorMyBoard (https://www.mentormyboard.com/), the pioneering tech platform that has been working towards empowering and enabling directors across Indian boardrooms, is all set to host a power-packed 3rd edition of its coveted Women Directors Conclave 2023. The event is set to be held on December 15th at the Bombay Stock Exchange and will be graced by the presence of stellar dignitaries, including Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, as the Chief Guest, and Yogita Jadav, General Manager, SEBI as the keynote speaker. MentorMyBoard (https://www.mentormyboard.com/ ) also announced Dr Kiran Bedi the Governance Evangelist (Virtually addressing the conclave), Anannya Saikia, Deputy Director, Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Government of India, Prof RSS Mani, Co-Founder & Vice President, ITM Group of Institutions, among others, as prominent speakers for the event.

Since its inception five years ago, MentoryMyBoard has been building a strong community of board leaders, identifying and addressing gaps in corporate governance for founders, promoters, startup boards, independent directors, as well as women directors. So far, MentorMyBoard has trained 450+ directors on their board roles, conducted 10+ board room certification programs, and registered over 5,000+ participants at various events. Through the Women On Management Boards (WOMB) program, MentorMyBoard has been working tirelessly towards building effective and performance-driven boardrooms by working closely with aspiring and deserving directors, empowering them with access to an ecosystem for continued learning and networking.

The 3rd edition of the Women Directors Conclave, designed to drive awareness and conversations about the contribution of women leaders in building stronger and more resilient board rooms, will host series of discussions by prominent panelists and speakers while a power-packed jury will assess, and acknowledge and draw up the awards for the most promising and deserving women directors in India, celebrating their achievements.

As 2023 marks the completion of 10 years of the iconic enforcement of the Companies Act 2013, there could be no one better than the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, to honor the 3rd edition of the Women Directors Conclave as the Chief Guest.

Speaking about the event, Divya Momaya, Founder of MentorMyBoard, said, "Today, 10 years after the iconic Companies Act, one in every five board members on an average in Nifty-500 companies is a woman. The Act, which made it mandatory for Indian companies to have at least one woman director on their boards, was a progressive step towards enhancing gender equity at the board level, but a lot still needs to be done. We at MentorMyBoard, aim to do our bit by working towards training, mentoring, and providing opportunities to aspiring and deserving women directors, to find their place in the male-dominated boardrooms. A part of that effort is through the conversations and panel discussions around the need to build this ecosystem and how companies can rise to the challenge and do the needful. This is also an effort to bring into the spotlight the commendable contribution of stellar women directors, as they hold out the beacon of hope and break barriers."

The event is set to witness a keynote address by Yogita Jadav, the General Manager of SEBI, followed by a Virtual address to the Conclave by Dr Kiran Bedi and insightful discussions by a list of speakers. Chief Guest for the evening, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani will also share her thoughts on the role of Women Directors in building the Indian economy and steering Indian Boardrooms to ethical governance.

Speaking about the dignitaries, Neha Shah, Co-Founder and Director of MentorMyBoard, said, "We are delighted to have the privilege of hosting some of the most prominent dignitaries and women leaders who have not only been exemplary in their careers but also shattered glass ceilings! Having them here on this platform, sharing their story, and inspiring conversations around the urgent need for more women directors across Indian Boardrooms, is an honour! After all, diverse, productive, and ethically governed boardrooms are the cornerstone of a resilient economy. These efforts will go a long way in realizing the GoI's vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy while building women directors as strong pillars of the futuristic boards of India."

The Women Directors Conclave has received tremendous response since its inception in 2021. The 2022 edition, hosted at the Bombay Stock Exchange, was a remarkable one, as it marked the beginning of MentorMyBoard's alliance with the Bombay Stock Exchange and also witnessed the presence of Union & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, amongst other dignitaries. Speaking at the Women Directors Conclave in 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the crucial role that MentorMyBord is playing in mentoring aspiring women directors for Indian boardrooms and commended them for this initiative. She further added that by helping women to train for roles in male-dominated boardrooms, MentorMyBoard is not only helping build stronger and diverse, performance-driven boards but is also helping bright and capable women cross the threshold of hesitation that is holding them back.

Today, the Bombay Stock Exchange continues to be a strong Venue partner and shares MentorMyBoard's vision of bringing about a transformation through meaningful initiatives for directors and corporate governance leadership, including independent directors and women directors, across listed companies. The Women Directors Conclave and Awards continue to drive diversity standards, motivating companies to enhance governance practices with more women participation on the board.

This year, the Women Director's Conclave will be hosting its debut edition of their Women Directors Awards, which are designed to celebrate Women Leaders and their contribution to the Indian Corporate Boards. The awards will acknowledge successful women who have carved a space for themselves in male-dominated boardrooms and invite them to inspire others. An expert panel of jury members will announce the winners in the stellar ceremony on December 15, 2023, at BSE Mumbai, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

It is a one-of-a-kind platform in India for board leaders and transformation to better-governed boards where governance meets goals. As a B2B2C Governance Tech Platform, MentorMyBoard aims to enable directors and boardrooms to learn, upskill, create opportunities, network, thrive, and emerge as effective board leaders and performance-driven boardrooms. They have been acknowledged by the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Seetharaman, for their work done in the WDC 2022 conclave along with Ektaa Kapoor and IAS Vinita Vaid Singhal, amongst other dignitaries, hosted by MentorMyBoard on September 16 at BSE India.

MentorMyBoard is also appreciated by the Governance Evangelist, Dr. Kiran Bedi, at the Independent Directors Summit 2023. Since its inception five years ago, MentoryMyBoard has been building a strong community of board leaders, identifying and addressing gaps in the board leadership, whether it is founders, promoters, startup boards, independent directors, women directors, awareness, and governance effectiveness for corporate India. So far, they have trained 450+ directors on their board roles, conducted 10+ board room certification programs, and registered over 5,000+ participants at various MentoryMyBoard flagship events.

