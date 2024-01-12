Union Minister Kaushal Kishore envisions VGGS as catalyst for India's development

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : In the grand culmination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore delivered a pivotal address, emphasising the global significance of the summit initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishore said, "Vibrant Gujarat Summit started under the leadership of PM Modi and it is a global summit. This is a significant message for the entire world. Vibrant Gujarat will play a major role in making India developed, self-reliant and a USD 5 trillion economy. This will prove to be a milestone."

The minister highlighted the event as a powerful message to the world, showcasing Gujarat's pivotal role in fostering development, self-reliance, and steering India towards achieving the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy.

Kaushal Kishore expressed confidence that Vibrant Gujarat would emerge as a crucial milestone in India's journey towards economic prosperity and global prominence.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 began on January 10.

The summit, which takes place every two years, served as a prominent platform for fostering economic growth, investment, and collaboration.

Over the years, Vibrant Gujarat has emerged as a key event, attracting business leaders, policymakers, and delegates from across the globe.

The 2024 edition witnessed insightful discussions and strategic partnerships and showcased Gujarat's potential as a hub for business and development.

As the summit wraps up, the impact of the engagements and commitments made during these three days is anticipated to contribute significantly to the region's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor