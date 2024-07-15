Union Minister Manohar Lal inspects work progress at 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal, on Monday, inspected the ongoing construction work at 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex in Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand.

The Ministry of Power stated that during the visit, he inspected the ongoing construction activities at the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant (PSP), a flagship project under THDC India Limited, a power sector Public Sector Unit that represents a critical component of India's renewable energy infrastructure.

He also undertook a detailed inspection of several key areas, including the Butterfly Valve Chamber, the Machine Hall, and the Outfall of the Tehri PSP, and reviewed the progress on the river joining works, a vital aspect of integrating the PSP into the existing water management systems.

The minister also congratulated the entire THDC team for their relentless dedication and hard work towards advancing renewable and reliable hydropower generation. He also expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the team.

He acknowledged the team's significant achievements and the high standards they have set in developing the 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex and also highlighted how THDC's contributions to hydropower projects embody Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said, "The Tehri Dam stands as a remarkable milestone for THDCIL, accomplished at a time when the very idea of such a massive dam seemed nearly inconceivable. The development of the Tehri Dam is nothing short of a miracle and an engineering marvel in its own right".

He also highlighted the strategic importance of hydropower in combating climate change and supporting the nation's energy security. He urged the team to maintain their momentum and focus on the timely completion of the remaining project phases to meet the set deadlines.

The minister also praised THDCIL's efforts in pushing the boundaries of hydropower technology and urged the team to continue striving for excellence.

