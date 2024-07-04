Union Minister Piyush Goyal announces 80 pc licensing fee concession for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced a substantial 80 per cent concession in licensing fees for women entrepreneurs and a 50 per cent fee reduction for MSMEs.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, these incentives are expected to encourage greater participation and entrepreneurship by women and MSMEs.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry, under the leadership of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasized the crucial balance between industry compliance and public safety during a Stakeholder Consultation held in New Delhi.

The consultation, convened by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aimed to enhance efficiency within the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and foster dialogue with stakeholders from the petroleum, explosives, fireworks, and related industries.

Addressing safety concerns, Minister Goyal directed PESO to collaborate with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to establish safety guidelines.

These guidelines will facilitate the operation of petrol pumps in areas where habitation is within 30-50 meters, ensuring stringent safety measures are adhered to.

To streamline regulatory processes, Goyal underscored the importance of adopting global best practices. Initiatives include integrating Third-Party Inspection Agencies (TPIAs) into more regulatory processes and developing online permission modules to replace offline procedures, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency.

The consultation, attended by over 150 stakeholders representing various industrial sectors, provided a platform for industry associations like the Federation of Agrivalue Chain Manufacturers and Exporters (FAME) and the Explosives Manufacturers Welfare Association (EMWA) to highlight critical regulatory areas needing improvement, read the press release.

Recommendations focused on digitalization, transparency through the PESO online portal, and expedited issuance of necessary clearances.

In response to industry feedback, committees comprising MoPNG, industry associations, and regulatory bodies were formed to explore and recommend amendments to enhance regulatory frameworks.

The Ministry affirmed its commitment to reducing compliance burdens, promoting ease of doing business, and upholding industry standards through collaborative reforms, read the press release.

The stakeholder consultation marked a pivotal step towards fostering a conducive regulatory environment for the petroleum and explosives sectors.

DPIIT's ongoing engagement with stakeholders underscores its dedication to incorporating industry insights, driving regulatory reforms, and ensuring safety across hazardous substance industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor