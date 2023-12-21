Union Minister Piyush Goyal chairs 8th National Startup Advisory Council meeting

New Delhi [India], December 21 : The 8th meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) was conducted under the leadership of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Following the recent reconstitution of NSAC, non-official members were nominated by the Ministry of Commerce to represent various stakeholders in the startup ecosystem.

The two-year journey of NSAC has been pivotal in shaping stakeholder-driven public policy, playing a crucial role in developing programs for the evolving needs of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Upon completing the two-year term, the Central Government nominated non-official members representing founders of successful startups, veterans with experience in scaling companies in India, individuals capable of representing investor interests, representatives from incubators and accelerators, and associations of startup stakeholders.

The reconstituted NSAC comprises 31 non-official members, including prominent figures such as Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder of Easy Trip Planners, Sanjay Nayar of Sorin Investments, Kunal Bahl from Snapdeal, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge.

Pitti expressed his honour at being nominated, stating "I am honoured to be nominated as a member of the National Startup Advisory Council. This presents an excellent opportunity to influence policies that will drive innovation and contribute to the growth of startups in our country. I look forward to collaborating with fellow council members to make a positive impact on the startup ecosystem".

The NSAC, instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was formed to advise the government on measures required to build a robust ecosystem for fostering innovation and startups in India.

The council, with a term of two years, aims to promote a culture of innovation, support creative and innovative ideas through incubation and research, facilitate public organizations to assimilate innovation, and enhance access to capital for startups.

NSAC will continue its focus on mobilizing global capital for investments in Indian startups, encouraging ease of doing business, and providing startups access to global markets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor