Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches LEAPS 2025 to benchmark logistics excellence in India

New Delhi, Oct 13 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2025 at an event marking the 4th anniversary of PM GatiShakti.

In his remarks on the occasion, the minister said: "LEAPS 2025 marks another milestone, recognising the efforts of stakeholders in improving efficiency and effectiveness in logistics nationwide."

LEAPS is a flagship initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which aims to benchmark logistics excellence, strengthen India’s competitiveness, and align with the vision of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and PM GatiShakti.

Conceptualised to acknowledge and celebrate best practices, innovation, and leadership within India’s logistics industry, it covers a wide spectrum of logistics players — including air, road, sea, and rail freight operators, warehousing, multimodal transporters, MSMEs, startups, and academia.

The initiative also emphasises sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices, and Green Logistics, encouraging collaboration between government, industry, and academia to enhance efficiency, transparency, and resilience in the logistics ecosystem, the government said.

Registrations for LEAPS 2025 are now open on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal, and interested applicants can submit their entries by November 15.

Applications are invited across the 13 categories.

From the core logistics segment, applicants having businesses in air freight service, road freight service, maritime freight service, rail freight service, multimodal transport operators (MTOs), warehouse service providers, and warehouse service providers (agriculture) can apply.

MSMEs, who are logistic service providers, and startups doing business in logistic technology and logistic operations can also apply.

Additionally, an education institute promoting the logistics sector, logistics service delivery for e-Commerce operations, and a multimodal logistics service provider are eligible to be an applicant.

According to the government, LEAPS 2025 builds upon the transformative vision of PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy (NLP) 2022, aiming to promote efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability in India’s logistics sector.

