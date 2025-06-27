Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets MSME stakeholders for implementation of Quality Control Orders

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a stakeholder consultation meeting with representatives from the MSME sector to discuss the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

The meeting focused on making the standard-setting process more inclusive, collaborative, and easier for small businesses to comply with.

In a social media post, the Minister shared that he appreciated the valuable feedback received from the MSME stakeholders.

The Minister also noted that MSMEs acknowledged the benefits of QCOs in their sector. According to him, the stakeholders shared that QCOs have played a significant role in improving product quality and enhancing consumer satisfaction.

By setting clear standards, QCOs have helped MSMEs align their offerings with market expectations and improve trust in their products.

Minister Goyal further reiterated the government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect', which encourages manufacturing high-quality products without harming the environment.

He stressed the need for building a 'quality mindset' among businesses to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance India's global competitiveness.

The discussion highlighted how maintaining high product standards can help MSMEs grow, expand into new markets, and contribute more effectively to the national economy.

The government is aiming to ensure that compliance with QCOs is not a burden but an opportunity for growth for small and medium enterprises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor