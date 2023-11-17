Union Minister Piyush Goyal optimistic on global investment prospects for India at PGII, IPEF investment forum

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, expressed delight at participating in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), Indo-Pacific Economic Forum (IPEF) investment forum in San Francisco, US.

He congratulated US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Senior Advisor to the US President Amos Hochstein for their pivotal roles in the initiative.

The forum witnessed dynamic discussions among global leaders, Indo-Pacific colleagues, and finance experts. Minister Goyal shared his optimism about the positive outcomes expected for India and the region from this significant initiative.

In an interaction with ANI, Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The one thing that I observed in all my interactions with world leaders was that they are very much looking forward to greater engagement with India. They hold India in very high esteem as a nation whose voice matters. The respect that I got clearly demonstrated that almost all the world leaders are very fond of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They had huge respect for him. Everybody was inquiring about him and I can clearly see that India's position on the world stage has significantly changed. We are now being recognized as a very powerful voice and a consensus builder, a country and a leadership you can trust."

The minister said that the dialogue had been engaging as the leaders were committed to find a faster pathway to a sustainable world.

"The meeting today was around sustainability and climate action and the focus was entirely on working together to see how we can make the world a better place to live in and leave behind a better future for our children and clearly there was a lot of talk about what different nations are doing, what needs to be done, there was recognition that we all need to be more active. India's own contribution in terms of the LiFE mission which we discussed and raised at the forum was picked up in terms of the recognition that sustainable consumption, should be a focus of our effort to bring down emissions and reduce waste. It was a very engaging dialogue and clearly the collective wisdom of all the leaders in the room was towards working as friends, as partners, and finding a faster pathway to a sustainable world" Piyush Goyal told ANI.

Highlighting India's growing prominence as an investment destination, Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative efforts in improving ease of doing business, enhancing transparency in the regulatory ecosystem, and fostering sustainable growth and development.

Welcoming the US-India Green Transition Fund by the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Goyal expressed confidence in the fund's catalytic role in supporting India's ambitious goals in renewable energy generation.

Goyal reflected on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) meeting, noting that world leaders are keen on greater engagement with India.

He emphasized India's elevated position on the global stage, recognized as a powerful voice, consensus builder, and a trustworthy nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

