Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says notice issued to Ola, Uber for showing differential pricing

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced on Thursday that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, over alleged differential pricing based on the type of smartphone being used by consumers.

Taking to social media, the minister stated, "As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses."

The issue came to light after several consumers complained about fare discrepancies for the same destination when checked on different smartphones. It was observed that higher fares were displayed on certain models of phones, while lower fares were shown on others.

The move by the CCPA aims to address consumer grievances and ensure fair practices by the cab aggregators. The companies are now required to provide clarifications on the pricing mechanism and the factors influencing these fare variations.

This is not the first time the department has intervened in consumer-related matters involving technology companies.

Earlier, the CCPA had issued a notice to Apple regarding complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline. Consumers reported performance issues with iPhones after updating to iOS 18 or later versions. The department examined these grievances and sought a response from Apple to address the concerns.

The notices to Ola, Uber, and Apple reflect a larger push towards ensuring companies adopt fair practices that do not exploit consumers. The CCPA's actions are expected to bring clarity and resolution to these issues while reinforcing consumer trust in digital platforms and technology services.

