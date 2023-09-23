Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails groundbreaking at Micron facility

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 23 : Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the ground-breaking for the country's first semi-conductor plant in Ahmedabad's Sanand Industrial Park "stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to technological progress and self-reliance."

Ahmedabad was abuzz with excitement during the groundbreaking ceremony at the global semiconductor giant Micron's facility at Sanand Industrial Park, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The minister thanked Micron for showing "confidence in India."

“At this epic moment of groundbreaking and starting the process of building, what's the beginning of the very exciting journey for the Indian semiconductor ecosystem? First of all, I would like to thank Micron. Thank You for showing that confidence in India, in PM Narendra Modi's vision, in CM Bhupendrabhai Patel's determination, hard work and commitment."

The ceremony marked the promising start of what is expected to be a transformative chapter in India's tech industry, bolstering its global presence and reputation as a hub for innovation and manufacturing.

It signifies India's ascent in the semiconductor industry and stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to technological progress and self-reliance, the Minister said.

"I want to start by drawing your attention to the fact that we seem to be living at a time under PM Modi's government where every day seems to be a new milestone in history. Just look back at the last six days. Six days ago the country was given the first-ever Parliament building constructed and built in independent India history,” the Minister said after the ceremony.

“A few days later the same Parliament unanimously passed the historic Women's Reservation bill that will transform the future of women in India forever. Yesterday, Apple, a global giant launched the iPhone 15 all around the world. At the same time, a consumer in Sydney or New York walked in and bought his\her phone, an Indian consumer bought his\her iPhone but made in India,” he added.

On June 22, global semiconductor giant Micron announced plans to invest USD 825 million in building a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat.

The facility, set to meet both domestic and international demand, is strategically located in the Sanand Industrial Park, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). It will benefit from Gujarat's robust manufacturing infrastructure, favourable business environment, and skilled talent pool.

This move reinforces India's commitment to self-reliance and its growing stature in the global semiconductor landscape, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a technologically advanced and self-sufficient India.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the "Bhoomi Pujan" (groundbreaking ceremony) for the country's first semiconductor plant has taken place in Gujarat.

The ground-breaking for the country's first semi-conductor plant marks a pivotal moment in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, he said.

"Today 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the first semiconductor plant was conducted. This is an important step in carrying forward the PM's vision (of Atmanirbhar Bharat). The construction of the plant will be completed soon and the first indigenous microchips will roll out from here by December 2024," Vaishnaw said.

