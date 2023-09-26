Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights India's digital public infrastructure at World Bank Event

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, participated in the "South-South Knowledge Sharing Series" organized by the World Bank.

The virtual conference, held on Monday, focused on India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its potential to inspire other nations, particularly in Africa, to enhance their digital connectivity and services, read the Ministry of Electronics and IT press release.

The conference, titled "Digital Public Infrastructure: The India Story," featured representatives from the African Union who explored the possibilities that DPIs can offer to countries with limited internet access, read the press release.

During the event, Chandrasekhar shared India's journey in embracing DPIs and the significant positive impact they have had on people's lives.

He underscored the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the use of technology to improve governance, enhance citizens' lives, and create opportunities for young Indians and entrepreneurs.

Chandrasekhar stated, “Today we are at a stage where digitization has transformed the lives of Indians drastically whether or not they are digitally literate. DPIs have changed the perception of Governance altogether. Earlier there was a perception that large democracies are destined to have dysfunctional Governments but in India’s case, we ensured that all the leakages are plugged through DPIs.”

The Minister highlighted key components of India's DPI ecosystem, including Aadhaar, which serves as the foundation for digital authentication and provides access to government welfare programs, and UPI, a fintech platform that promotes financial inclusion, read the press release.

He further stated, “So far, India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with nearly eight countries to share its India stack. This is a testament to India's success in leveraging technology to improve lives. The G20 has recognized the DPI based approach. There is also a recognition that countries that have lagged behind in the digitization journey can benefit from the Global DPI Repository”.

“India serves as a global case study for how technology can profoundly impact people’s lives. India is eager to share its experiences and collaborate with other nations, offering them the India stack and digital public goods. This aligns with India’s commitment to the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, promoting technology as a means to empower all as one global family. The overarching goal is to make the internet an enabler, promoting transformation, resilience, safety, and trust”, Chandrasekhar added.

The event showcased India's commitment to sharing its expertise and resources to help other nations advance their digital capabilities, contributing to global progress and unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor