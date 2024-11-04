Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates Rs 187 crore projects combined at Chennai, Kamarajar ports

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 : Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday inaugurated a series of projects at the Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited from Chennai.

These initiatives, launched with a combined investment of Rs 187.33 crores, are set to strengthen port infrastructure, streamline trade operations, and advance India's green port initiatives.

During his address, Sonowal underscored his Ministry's commitment to modernizing ports and enhancing maritime connectivity, emphasizing the role of these projects in positioning India as a key player in global trade.

The Minister inaugurated several high-impact projects, starting with the construction of four new EXIM godowns at Chennai Port, with a project cost of Rs 73.91 crores.

Covering an area of 18,000 square meters, these godowns will provide essential storage for sensitive cargo, including agricultural products and food grains, which require dedicated, clean, and covered storage solutions.

This project, fully funded under the Sagarmala scheme, is aligned with India's goal of expanding its trade capacity at major ports to meet growing demand.

In addition to the godowns, the Minister dedicated the newly constructed concrete coastal road. This road facilitates smoother transport of heavy cargo and container movement to the Second Container Terminal (CITPL) at Chennai Port.

In further support of efficient transport, Sonowal inaugurated the Doubling of Southern Railway Connectivity at Kamarajar Port, with a total investment of Rs 88.91 crores.

This expansion adds 2.65 km of railway line to accommodate growing EXIM trade demands. It includes the construction of three new rail bridges over the Kosasthalai River and Buckingham canal and the conversion of unmanned level crossings to interlocked crossings. This project will significantly increase the port's rail handling capacity from 22 to 44 rakes per day, allowing for faster and safer cargo movement within the port," the ministry said.

The Minister also inaugurated a Shore Power Supply Facility for coal vessels at KPL, established at a cost of Rs 20.51 crores.

"We are laying the groundwork for seamless operations and green practices, preparing our ports to meet the evolving demands of global trade while ensuring they align with environmental goals," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor