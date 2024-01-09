Union Minister V Muraleedharan affirms India's development trajectory at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Gujarat today to participate in the prestigious Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, where leaders and stakeholders converge to discuss and promote economic growth and development.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, the minister highlighted the pivotal role Gujarat is playing in the overall economic development of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, V Muraleedharan emphasized, "The economic development that is taking place is under the leadership of PM Modi, and Gujarat is playing an important role in it, and we have come to participate in it."

He acknowledged the significant strides Gujarat has made in contributing to the national development agenda and lauded the state's commitment to fostering economic prosperity.

The Union Minister's presence at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit underscores the collaborative efforts of various states and the central government to drive India's growth story.

V Muraleedharan expressed optimism about the ongoing and upcoming initiatives that aim to uplift the underprivileged and ensure the welfare of all citizens.

"In the coming days, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country is developing, the poor are getting welfare, may all the people be blessed with it," he stated, conveying his best wishes for the continued progress and well-being of the nation's residents.

As leaders from across the country gather at the summit, discussions are expected to revolve around fostering innovation, encouraging investments, and creating an environment conducive to economic growth.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's presence adds to the significance of the event, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the central government and states in steering India toward a prosperous future.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit provides a platform for diplomatic dialogues and discussions that could pave the way for enhanced cooperation between various countries and India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor