Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane praises VGGS's impact on state's industrial growth and India's development vision 2047

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : The grand culmination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 witnessed Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, commending the vibrant and conducive environment fostered for industries and investments in Gujarat.

Speaking at the summit's finale in Gandhinagar, Rane acknowledged the pivotal role played by the state government in creating a positive atmosphere and robust infrastructure to support the industrial sector.

Expressing his satisfaction with the summit, he remarked, "It feels to good to participate in Vibrant Gujarat Summit. A conducive environment for industry and investment has formed in Gujarat. The state government has played a positive role in infrastructure and in supporting the industry sector. Gujarat can become a model of development and industrial growth."

Highlighting the broader impact of Vibrant Gujarat, Rane emphasised its significant role in propelling the state towards advancements in industrial, commercial, and technological sectors.

"Vibrant Gujarat will benefit a lot in ensuring that Gujarat moves ahead in industrial, commercial, and technological sectors and India becomes developed by 2047, when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence," stated Rane, echoing the broader vision of propelling India into a developed nation within the next two decades.

The Union Minister was optimistic that the summit's influence would extend beyond Gujarat's borders, contributing to India's overall development.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, with more than 6.30 crore enterprises, has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the Indian economy, fostering entrepreneurship and generating self-employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost, next only to agriculture.

Earlier this year the Ministry launched a new scheme, called 'PM Vishwakarma', which aims at improving the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that the 'Vishwakarmas' are integrated into the domestic and global value chains.

PM Vishwakarma is a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Government of India, with an initial outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore for an initial period of five years i.e. during 2023-24 to 2027-28.

As on 30th December, 2023, a total of 48.80 lakh enrolments have been made under PM Vishwakarma. A total of 1.32 lakh applications have been registered successfully under the Scheme. The registered applicants will undergo 'Basic Training' for 5 days. After successful training, the applicants who have chosen the credit support, will receive the benefit of collateral free credit.

