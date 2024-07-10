Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise

Seoul, July 10 Unionised workers at Samsung Electronics, staging the biggest labour action in the technology giant's 55-year history, declared an "indefinite general strike" on Wednesday, stepping up pressure over their demand for a pay raise.

After a three-day strike scheduled to come to an end on Wednesday, the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), the largest labour union at the world's largest memory chipmaker, had planned to stage another five-day strike, starting July 15.

But the union said it changed its plan to go straight to an indefinite strike as the company did not attempt to engage in any dialogue during the three-day strike, reports Yonhap news agency.

The NSEU said more than 6,000 members had expressed their intention to participate in the labour action. More than 5,000 of them were from the mainstream semiconductor division, it added.

Despite the strike, Samsung said there had been no disruptions to production during the first two days of labor action.

Since January, the two sides have held several rounds of talks but have been unable to narrow their differences over the wage increase rate, vacation system and bonuses.

The union has demanded a one-day vacation for all employees and a significant salary raise for the 855 members who did not sign the 2024 salary negotiation agreement.

The union also demanded the company offer more paid leave and provide compensation for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.

The NSEU reports a total membership of 31,000, accounting for approximately 24 percent of Samsung Electronics' total workforce of about 125,000.

