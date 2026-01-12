Uniper and AM Green sign long-term offtake agreement for up to 500,000 tons per year of renewable ammonia from India

PRNewswire

Dusseldorf [Germany] / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12: Uniper Global Commodities SE ("Uniper") and AM Green Ammonia India Private Limited ("AM Green Ammonia") today announced the signing of a long-term binding offtake agreement for renewable ammonia certified as a Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO). The agreement, the first of its kind for an Indian company, was exchanged between Mr. Michael Lewis, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and CEO of Uniper, and Mr. Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder & Group Chairman of AM Green, in the presence of His Excellency German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Honourable Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today at Ahmedabad.

* Uniper CEO Michael Lewis: "One of the first large-scale supply corridors between India and Europe"

* AM Green Founder Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty: "A milestone for India's role in the global energy transition"

Under the agreement, Uniper will offtake up to 500,000 tons per year from AM Green's green ammonia projects. First shipment is expected to happen as early as 2028 from AM Green Ammonia's first 1MTPA under construction plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The contract is an important milestone in India's quest of becoming a leading exporter of green hydrogen and green ammonia to the world and is aligned with India's Honourable Prime Minister's vision of National Hydrogen Mission.

For Uniper, the agreement represents a significant step forward in developing a diversified portfolio of renewable and low-carbon molecules for European customers. As a feedstock and a potential hydrogen carrier, renewable ammonia will help decarbonize industrial sectors such as chemicals, fertilizers, refining, and, over time, shipping. Uniper and AM Green Ammonia will continue working with certification bodies to ensure traceability and high integrity reporting for European end-users.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, Greenko Group and AM Green, said: "This partnership is a milestone for India's role in the global energy transition. AM Green's renewable ammonia is designed to meet stringent European RFNBO compliance standards. This is achieved through our unique firm and dispatchable clean electricity solutions. It is enabling multiple downstream sectors including ammonia, aluminium, chemicals, and other energy-intensive industries lower their emissions significantly for India and now for the World."

Michael Lewis, CBE, CEO of Uniper, said: "This agreement with AM Green Ammonia is a key building block in our strategy to provide our customers with reliable access to renewable and low carbon molecules at scale. Green ammonia stands out as one of the most promising solutions to decarbonise CO2-intensive production of chemicals, fertilizers and, through green hydrogen, also in refining. Importantly, it offers among the lowest CO2 avoidance costs compared to other renewable and low carbon molecules - thanks to its mature production process and the absence of carbon feedstock requirements. With clear, stable and credible rules - and with procurement and demand-side measures such as clear quotas for renewable molecules that reward verified CO2-abatement performance - we can accelerate the decarbonization while safeguarding competitiveness. We are proud to help establish one of the first large-scale supply corridors between India and Europe."

Mahesh Kolli, Co-Founder, Greenko Group and AM Green, said: "I am happy to share that our partnership with Uniper reaffirms our offering of the lowest possible carbon footprint hydrogen/ammonia delivered at the right price point for large scale adoption for decarbonising global energy systems. This outcome reflects the focused collaboration and disciplined execution of our teams, strengthened by the strategic partnership of our investors, Gentari, GIC, ADIA together creating an integrated ecosystem capable of delivering green ammonia at a global scale with speed and reliability."

John Roper, CEO Middle East, Uniper Global Commodities, commented: "I am delighted and immensely proud that we have reached this landmark agreement. It stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our teams, whose collaborative spirit, innovative thinking, and shared vision have turned our ambition into reality. Together, we have paved the way for a sustainable future and demonstrated what can be accomplished through genuine partnership. Moreover, this landmark agreement shows that by aligning supply, certification and demand-side incentives, we can bring competitive, renewable molecules to European industry at scale - delivering real emission reductions."

About AM Green Ammonia Portfolio Projects

AM Green Ammonia is a partnership among AM Green, Gentari, GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). AM Green is developing a portfolio of green ammonia plants across Kakinada, Tuticorin and Kandla. The first Plant of this portfolio of 1 MTPA capacity is under construction in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh which achieved critical milestone of Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2024. AM Green Ammonia has already started construction on its green ammonia plant, making it one of select few large-scale RFNBO compliant green ammonia plants in construction globally. The plant has already achieved significant progress including site works, award of all major contracts, key approvals, and is scheduled to start supply of green ammonia in 2028. The development is supported by a network of renowned partners including Casale, Air Liquide, Rely - a JV between Technip Energies and John Cockerill, Toyo, Gentari, NTPC Renewables and many others. The project helps secure more than 600 local jobs and is expected to avoid around 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually once fully operational.

About AM Green

AM Green, a dedicated platform of the Greenko Group, is focused on producing renewable hydrogen and converting it into renewable ammonia at scale. AM Green has created a unique architecture for generating renewable energy: a pumped storage power plant supports the base load supply of renewable electricity from 2.3 GW of combined wind and solar capacity, using advanced European electrolyser and ammonia synthesis technology. Backed by global investors and technology partners, AM Green recently took a final investment decision to develop a world-scale facility in Kakinada, with a production capacity of up to 1 million tons renewable ammonia per year.

About Uniper

Dusseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach and operations in more than 40 countries. It has about 7,500 employees and plays a key role in ensuring a secure energy supply in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Uniper's 14 gigawatts of flexible power generating capacity make it a mainstay of reliable power production. Uniper is a leading gas trader and one of Northwestern Europe's most important LNG importers, and its broad procurement portfolio enhances supply security. Uniper's investments in renewables, hydrogen, and other low-carbon energy carriers propel the transformation of the energy system.

Uniper provides energy and services to about 1,000 municipalities and industrial companies in its home market, Germany. Uniper is also Germany's largest operator of gas storage facilities and hydropower plants.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859203/Uniper_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/5712157/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor