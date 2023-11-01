Uniphore Inaugurates India AI Innovation Hub in Chennai

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1: Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native, companies, marked a significant milestone in its journey as it celebrated the grand opening of its 'India AI Innovation Hub' today, located at the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park.

The grand opening event was graced by esteemed chief guests, Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, and Christopher W. Hodges, U.S. Consul General. The event, which began with inspiring speeches by the chief guests, also featured insights from Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President of IIT Madras Research Park, and concluded with a visionary address from Uniphore's Co-founder and CEO, Umesh Sachdev.

The office, just a short walk away from Uniphore's previous location in IIT Madras Research Park, is a testament to the company's remarkable growth and its commitment to providing an exceptional workspace for its dedicated employees and expanding its Enterprise AI development capabilities in India. This state-of-the-art facility boasts 200 modern workstations, multiple cubicles, cabins, discussion pods, phone booths, and meeting rooms, making it a vibrant hub for innovation and collaboration.

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu said, "Uniphore's journey from an incubated idea to its current global success in Enterprise AI is a testament to the boundless potential we have here in Tamil Nadu. The resurgence of AI is an exciting chapter, and Uniphore's story is a shining example. We are thrilled to witness the establishment of Uniphore's significant AI innovation hub in Chennai. On behalf of Honourable Chief Minister and government of Tamil Nadu, I extend my best wishes and gratitude to Uniphore for its investment in our state, further fuelling our aspirations in the field of emerging technologies."

Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder & CEO of Uniphore said, "Uniphore's growth journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Sparked by a vision to use technology to bridge the gap between the human voice and machines, Uniphore has transformed into one of the largest B2B AI-native companies in the world. Outside of our headquarters in Silicon Valley, this AI Innovation Hub in Chennai stands as our largest office. We have extended our reach globally, and we continue to break new ground with our Enterprise AI, which is multimodal. It applies Knowledge AI, Emotion AI, and Gen AI across voice, video, textual and tonal data to make the enterprise more human. Uniphore is shaping the future of Enterprise AI, and this new office exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation, growth, and collaboration."

Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President of IIT Madras Research Park, commented on Uniphore's remarkable journey from its incubation at IIT Madras, "Uniphore's India AI Innovation Hub on the IITM campus is a symbol of their unwavering determination and hard work. Today, we're not just celebrating the physical space but the growth, the innovation, and the remarkable impact this company has had on the world. It's a testament to what can be achieved when passionate individuals come together with a shared vision. I have every confidence that the future holds even greater success for Uniphore, and I am excited to see where their journey will take them."

U.S. Consul General Christopher W. Hodges said, "Uniphore's remarkable journey within both India and the United States underscores the depth of collaboration and innovation fostered by the strong India-U.S. relationship."

This 26,818 square-foot space has been strategically designed to support Uniphore's expanding teams in India as they continue to drive the company's global growth and innovation in Enterprise AI.

