Unique Online International Education Platform for More Accessible and Affordable Study Abroad

International Education & Study Abroad is the most demanding need of current times. But since its demand is increasing, the cost of Foreign Education is subsequently rising, which makes aspiring dreams unachievable. University Pathways International (UPI) is a company that aims to make international education more accessible and affordable for students who want to do their higher education from abroad. UPI offers a unique online platform that supports the credit transfer system between local colleges and top universities in countries like the UK, Canada, the USA, and Ireland.

With UPI Study, students can start their academic journey at an international college for their foreign education in their home country. Students can complete up to four semesters of their degree in their home country at a fraction of the cost of a single semester at a top international university. Then, they can graduate from their chosen university with the remaining two years of campus study experience and a work visa.

Saving the students from financial gloom

UPI’s foreign study programs offer an innovative approach to cost-saving for students. Degree programs at UPI enable students to complete the first half of their courses in their home country, where tuition fees and housing costs are often more affordable than in Europe. With guaranteed credit transfers, students can complete the remaining two years of their program at a foreign university and graduate with a degree from that institution. This method can save students a substantial amount in tuition fees and accommodation expenses over two years.

UPI Study’s Founders

Dr. Vikas Kaushal is an education industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. He has held numerous leadership positions at various overseas educational institutions and companies worldwide, including serving as Managing Director and President of the Pine Grove Group of Institutes, a group of multiple colleges and high schools across Northern India.

In addition to his experience in India, Dr. Kaushal has also been a Partner and Director at Vaibs International, a group of kindergarten and daycare schools in Singapore and America. He has also founded the Aspire Group of Colleges, a network of diploma-granting colleges in Canada that are also expanding to other countries.

With his extensive background in the education industry, Dr. Kaushal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his current role as President of UPI. He is well-positioned to lead UPI in its mission to make international education more affordable for students.

Manit Kaushal’s passion and expertise in technology and education are driving innovation and success at University Pathways International. His empathy, leadership skills, and technical expertise make him a valuable asset to the company and the education industry. Manit is known to be passionate about building a better world and changing the ratios in technology and education.

Manit’s work as CTO of the UPI Study

As the CTO, Manit is working on cutting-edge e-learning programs and an AI algorithm to detect the preferred study patterns of each student to improve their learning experience in distance education. As his interests in AI and entrepreneurship grew, so did his desire to use technology to change lives. He is utilizing over two million data points to change the face of tomorrow’s learning.

Conclusion:

For those of you who wish to reduce the cost of your degree, you should use UPI Study. UPI provides students with access to online courses, which can further reduce the cost of foreign education. Finally, UPI supports future leaders from South Asian, African and other countries in their quest for global knowledge.

