Unique Rakhi Ideas: Stand Out from the Crowd with IGP Rakhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: IGP, an International Gifts Platform founded by Tarun Joshi in 2017, is a renowned platform for buying thoughtfully-curated gifts for loved ones. We have launched our new Rakhi collection that will surely leave your siblings awestruck. From modern lumba rakhis to traditional handmade designs, there's something for everyone on our easy-to-use website.

Our splendid rakhi lineup includes zardosi rakhis with delicate floral designs, cartoon rakhis crafted for joyful kids, kundan rakhis having gorgeous pendant-like designs, simple yet elegant thread rakhis and more. Also, we proudly present an exclusive collection of personalised rakhis, where you get the chance to customise the sacred thread according to your preferences. You can choose the initials of your brother or even select a photo to adorn the rakhi with love and affection. This customisation feature brings in a sentimental element that your sibling will definitely remember forever.

And to all brothers, don't forget to explore our curated Raksha Bandhan gifts for sister, which will perfectly complement your rakhi celebration! This customisation feature brings in a sentimental element that your sibling will definitely remember forever.

Curated by designers & crafted by artisans, IGP's every rakhi incorporates beautiful, intricate detailing. All the materials, ranging from plain threads to precious stones, stand out for their premium quality and elegant look. We have paid careful attention to the finishing of the rakhis, making sure that they do not lose their aesthetic appeal for a long period of time.

At IGP, we have also presented a special display of bhaiya-bhabhi rakhis & hampers, which serve as an ideal gift combo for this memorable day. Our rakhi thali hamper includes two rakhis, gorgeously decorated with meenakari and kundan work, along with charming pearls. You also get a box of delectable Indian sweets, like kaju katli, besan ladoos, malpua, etc, and other chocolaty delights in the same package. And not to forget, a silver or gold plate containing roli (kumkum) and chawal, which are extremely necessary components to perform Rakhi rituals.

Besides these impressive rakhis, our popular online gifting platform also provides a captivating collection of rakhi gifts that will take the celebrations to a whole new level. You can choose from our Rakhi gift boxes that incorporate lip-smacking chocolates, melt-in-mouth Indian sweets, premium dry fruits, etc. Customers can also select personalised gifts like customisable mugs, photo frames, greeting cards and more.

Hear directly from Mr. Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder of IGP, as he shares his insights on the launch of the sensational 2024 Rakhi collection: "As Rakhi, a festival full of emotions, fun and zeal, is approaching, we have presented our magnificent range a bit early so that everyone living in or outside the country can begin their Rakhi preparations beforehand. We have made sure that our wide array of rakhis and gift hampers caters to different personal preferences so that every sibling is able to find a perfect match for their brother or sister. The entire team has spent a lot of time conducting extensive research to generate one-of-a-kind rakhi designs that will surprise our customers. Our goal is to make Rakhi celebrations even more memorable for every family member, which is why we've curated special, wholesome hampers. ."

Being aware of the importance of the festival for siblings separated by distance, we ensure that our top-notch delivery services go beyond the national boundaries. By shipping our products to 100+ countries, we make it easier for brothers and sisters to celebrate the festival with the same emotions and enthusiasm. So, no matter where your beloved sibling resides, our team will deliver your chosen rakhi to its designated location.

When it comes to the best rakhis and gifts, IGP is all set to raise the bar. You can explore the divine Rakhi collection by visiting our official website- www.igp.com today!

