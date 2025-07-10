Uniqus Consultech and Anecdotes Announce Strategic Partnership

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, announced a strategic alliance with Anecdotes, an AI-native governance, risk & compliance (GRC) platform that identifies gaps, strengthens, and scales GRC programs.

The partnership combines Uniqus' deep consulting expertise with Anecdotes' cutting-edge GRC technology to deliver a unified solution for enterprises aiming to transform their risk and compliance function. By integrating strategic advisory with AI-native automation, the shared offering enables seamless integration across systems, eliminating redundancy and manual effort in evidence collection through a data-driven approach.

"A lack of data is forcing enterprise GRC teams to waste most of their resources on tasks that create the least amount of value for the business," said Ryan Lieser, VP of Alliances & Partnerships at Anecdotes. "Our partnership with Uniqus will drive greater efficiency in the GRC space by bringing the power of AI, built on trusted data, to enterprises around the world."

Organizations that use the Anecdotes platform benefit from continuous monitoring that supports proactive risk detection and compliance management. The platform also provides accurate automated risk scoring that strengthens decision-making and ensures risk visibility across the enterprise. Built on a foundation of data trusted by top auditors, Anecdotes' solution offers pre-built functionalities with flexible customization, making it well-suited for enterprise and growing organizations. Uniqus brings deep expertise in GRC and technology consulting to the partnership, enabling enterprises to drive smarter compliance outcomes at scale.

Together, Uniqus and Anecdotes are redefining governance, risk, and compliancecreating a future where GRC is a strategic initiative that moves the business forward.

Abhijit Varma, Partner, Global Head of Tech Consulting at Uniqus Consultech, stated, "The GRC function is undergoing a structural shift. Through this collaboration, we are embedding a data-first approach and AI at the core of risk and compliance operations, enabling organizations to build more resilient, intelligent, and efficient GRC frameworks. Uniqus' deep domain expertise and focus on technology-led transformation, combined with Anecdotes' cutting-edge platform, position us to lead this change and deliver measurable impact for our clients."

