Uniqus Consultech and SecurityScorecard Announce Strategic Partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, announced a strategic global partnership with SecurityScorecard, a leader in Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR). As part of this partnership, Uniqus and SecurityScorecard will deliver managed SCDR solutions (called MAX) to clients globally.

MAX transforms third-party risk management (TPRM) from reactive, manual to proactive and strategic supply chain incident response. This combined with Uniqus' expert-led services will provide organizations with proactive remediation to most critical vulnerabilities and cyber risks.

The partnership will leverage Uniqus' deep consulting expertise with SecurityScorecard's advanced cybersecurity technology to help organizations operationalize risk insights. SecurityScorecard customers in APAC will benefit from localized high-touch delivery of MAX services through Uniqus, while Uniqus clients globally will gain access to MAX capabilities through Uniqus' integrated delivery model.

"This partnership represents a global evolution in how supply chain cyber risk is managed," said Mark Stevens, SVP of Channels and Alliances at SecurityScorecard. "Uniqus has deep consulting experience across sectors and regions and has an integrated global delivery model. By pairing MAX's transformative capabilities, we are delivering an industry leading, global, end-to-end solution for supply chain cyber risk."

"This partnership redefines what's possible in supply chain risk management," said Abhijit Varma, Partner, Global Head of Tech Consulting at Uniqus. "SecurityScorecard delivers the industry's most advanced cyber risk intelligence, and Uniqus brings the global delivery engine to turn that intelligence into action for both SecurityScorecard clients in APAC and our clients worldwide. Together, we are helping organizations shift from checkbox compliance to real-time risk reduction."

With this partnership, organizations worldwide can operationalize cyber risk intelligence into real-time, actionable supply chain risk solutions.

