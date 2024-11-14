Uniqus Consultech Unveils Risk UniVerse to Help Companies Better Manage Internal Controls

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG domains, today announced the launch of Risk UniVerse, a product designed to meet the evolving needs of today's regulatory and risk landscape. Risk UniVerse empowers organizations to simplify compliance and strengthen controls, while enhancing accountability, visibility and trust.

Risk UniVerse is built to help companies effectively manage their internal control programs across diverse regulatory frameworks and jurisdictions. This includes Internal Controls on Financial Reporting (ICOFR), Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) requirements. With heightened scrutiny over financial reporting and internal controls, this platform offers centralized data, integrated workflows and real-time reporting to streamline audit readiness and compliance efforts. Interactive dashboards deliver a holistic view, making it easier for stakeholders to monitor compliance status and respond swiftly to emerging issues. Further, Risk UniVerse streamlines control testing procedures to ensure compliance. Finally, automation features reduce manual testing, speeding up the testing process and decreasing the time required for review.

"Risk UniVerse represents our commitment to change the way traditional services are provided by enabling them through technology, including AI," said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus. "The product has been built using the deep practical experience of our teams across hundreds of ICOFR and SOX projects thereby better reflecting the way internal control programs are run and managed by companies."

He further added, "Risk UniVerse facilitates real-time reporting and analytics, enabling stakeholders to monitor compliance status effectively and respond swiftly to any issues. The product's ability to streamline and enhance ongoing compliance requirements and providing centralized data and workflows, ensures accurate and consistent information for audit readiness while boosting visibility and stakeholder oversight through interactive dashboards, comprehensive audit trail and a collaborative environment."

Key Features of Risk UniVerse include:

Flexible, Customizable Integration: Risk UniVerse offers a low-code interface, enabling businesses to configure and adapt the tool to their specific compliance needs. This flexibility allows for seamless integration into diverse client environments without compromising control or efficiency.

Automated Workflows: The tool simplifies compliance tasks by automating workflows, reducing bottlenecks, and enhancing accountability. Tasks are automatically assigned and tracked, providing a transparent view of progress across teams and eliminating redundancies.

Document Management System: Risk UniVerse provides a centralized repository for all ICOFR, IFC, and SOX documentation, policies, and evidence, ensuring access to the most current materials for testing, audits, and reviews. Teams can collaborate in real-time, promoting transparency and minimizing duplication.

Continuous Monitoring and Real-Time Reporting: With interactive and customisable dashboards, stakeholders can continuously monitor control performance and compliance, enabling timely issue resolution and ensuring that the organization remains audit ready.

Automated Testing Process: Risk UniVerse accelerates compliance testing by automating manual processes, reducing review time, and minimizing the risk of human error. This approach enhances efficiency and accuracy, especially for high-volume or complex testing scenarios.

For more information or to explore how this platform can streamline one's compliance needs, please visit www.uniqus.com/risk-universe.

