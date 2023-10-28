UniScholars' Parent Adventum Student Living Recognised Among Forbes Select Companies with Global Business Potential at DGEMS 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Adventum Student Living (ASL), a rapidly growing integrated study abroad platform, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at the prestigious Forbes India-D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2023 (DGEMS). This accolade reflects ASL's unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the Education Consumer Technology sector and its vision of creating borderless opportunities for students pursuing education abroad.

DGEMS 2023 is a groundbreaking event that celebrates visionary companies like ASL, which are at the forefront of transforming the domestic business landscape into a borderless arena. These pioneering companies, known as 'eXtrepreneurs,' are committed to extending the benefits they create within their home boundaries to a global stage, introducing innovative technologies, new offerings, and job opportunities across nations.

Commenting on the recognition, Amit Singh, CEO & Founder of ASL, said, "We are immensely honoured to have been acknowledged by Forbes India-DGEMS as one of the Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing exceptional solutions for students pursuing education abroad and reinforces our mission of creating borderless opportunities in the education consumer technology industry."

"ASL is dedicated to continually innovating and ensuring that students have the support they need to succeed in their study abroad journeys. Our participation in DGEMS 2023 was a tremendous experience, and we eagerly anticipate future collaboration opportunities with other global visionaries to further our mission," he added.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Singh and Sayantan Biswas, Adventum Student Living encompasses UniScholars, UniCreds, and UniAcco. Together, they offer a comprehensive suite of services that caters to the diverse needs of students seeking to fulfil their study abroad aspirations. UniScholars provides counselling and exam preparation services, UniCreds offers tailored education loans in partnership with 15+ financial institutions, and UniAcco is the largest global student accommodation platform with access to over 10,000 properties worldwide.

ASL is the parent company of a rapidly growing integrated study abroad platform which includes UniScholars, UniCreds and UniAcco. Founded in 2019 by Amit Singh and Sayantan Biswas, the three brands of ASL provide value at every step of achieving a students' higher education dream. ASL has developed each brand to cater to specific needs at every step.

The study abroad journey for a student commences with UniScholars, a one-stop solution providing help with test prep, university and course shortlisting and VISA assistance through 100+ expert counsellors. Followed by UniCreds, which has partnered with over 15+ lenders to provide the best abroad education loans. Finally, the journey concludes with UniAcco, the largest global student accommodation platform that helps students find accommodation with 10K+ properties across the globe.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Debashish Ganguly

Senior Brand Manager

+91 99200 86762

Pramila Das

Asst. PR Manager

+91 9309878668

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor