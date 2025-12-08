Unisem Agritech Limited IPO Opens on December 10, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Unisem Agritech Limited, engaged in the sector of developing, processing, and selling a diverse range of hybrid seeds for vegetables, flowers, and field crops, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, 10 December 2025 and aims to raise ₹21.45Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 33,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5, with a price band of ₹63 - ₹65 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Not more than 9,36,000 Equity Shares

* Remaining Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 6,24,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 4,72,000 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not less than 11,00,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 1,68,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to meet the Working Capital requirement, repay the Banking Facilities availed by the company and for general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on December 09, 2025, and the public Issue will open on December 10, 2025 and close on December 12, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager of the Issue is GetfiveAdvisors Private Limited. The Registrar of the Issue is KfinTechnologies Limited.

Mr H. N. Devakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unisem Agritech Limited, expressed, "Our journey has been defined by a commitment to agronomic, quality consistency and farmer-centric delivery. Over the years, we have consistently evolved our breeding capabilities to align with diverse agro-climatic conditions and industry needs. Our integrated seed value chain, combining a strong R&D foundation with modern processing infrastructure, allows us to deliver superior crop performance and long-term value to our stakeholders.

As we take the next step in this IPO, our vision is to support business expansion, enhance research and development, augment seed processing capacity, strengthen distribution networks, and accelerate the development of advanced hybrid seed varieties. These investments will significantly improve operational efficiencies, broaden market access, and reinforce our agronomic leadership to serve India's evolving agricultural landscape."

Shrikant Goyal, Founder & Director of Getfive Advisors Private Limited, said,

"Unisem Agritech Limited operates in a segment where the demand for hybrid seeds is increasing as farmers look for consistency in yield, better crop performance and resistance to pests and diseases. The broader seed industry continues to grow due to improved farming practices, higher awareness of quality inputs and the need for dependable seed varieties across different regions.

With its R&D farms, structured grower network and modern seed-processing systems, Unisem is positioned with the essential capabilities required in this evolving environment. The Company's plan to deploy the proceeds toward strengthening working capital and improving the operating cycle aligns with the operational needs of a seasonal and inventory-intensive business."

