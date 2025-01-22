Uniting the World for Climate Action: CMAI's India Climate Week 2025 to be Held in Delhi from February 3-7

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Carbon Market Association of India (CMAI) announced on Monday (January 20) that the maiden India Climate Week (ICW) 2025, a landmark event to advance climate action, innovation, and collaboration will be held from February 3-7, 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi. ICW, the first major climate-focused gathering following COP29, seeks to galvanize stakeholders worldwide in pursuit of a sustainable and net-zero future.

Rooted in the ethos of Nature is our only refuge ICW 2025 reflects the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The event aims to inspire actionable solutions in carbon markets, sustainable investments, and policy frameworks related to climate action.

Speaking on the announcement, Manish Dabkara, President, Carbon Markets Association of India, highlighted the event's global significance. "India Climate Week 2025 is a movement to redefine how nations, businesses, and communities collaborate for a sustainable future. As CMAI, we are proud to spearhead this landmark initiative that brings together stakeholders worldwide to foster innovation, catalyze partnerships, and accelerate our journey towards a net-zero future. CMAI's focus on carbon neutrality underscores our dedication to aligning with the Government of India's Mission LiFE initiative."

What to expect at India Climate Week?

* Expert Panels: Insights on leveraging carbon markets, biofuel opportunities, and Article 6 technologies, advancing global cooperation and more.

* Innovation in Action: Live showcases of Article 6 and CORSIA-compliant technologies near Delhi NCR; demonstration of innovations in climate action.

* India Climate Samman Awards Ceremony: Recognizing leaders in climate action across organizational and individual categories.

* Agreements, MoUs, launching of key environment alliances, partnerships and coalitions among professionals who are actively working on environment safeguarding.

* Masterclass, workshop, and certification courses on carbon markets and other related environmental issues.

"The launch of the India EPR Alliance at the India Climate Week reflects upon the significance of India's commitment to closing the loop on waste management. The alliance aims play a major catalyst in accelerating India's journey to Net Zero and will promote sustainable waste management practices and align India with global environmental standards" said Dhanish Goyal, Chairperson, India EPR Alliance.

Jimmy Olsson, Chairperson, India SAF Alliance emphasized, "India has the potential to be a Global Leader in SAF production and take the lead to decarbonize the aviation sector and produce the best Scope 3 emission credits. This prestigious alliance aims to make giant strides in making aviation sustainable, produce affordable SAF, with a crucial aspect of global decarbonisation and unite stakeholders across government, industry, farmers, and academia to develop an inclusive ecosystem that fosters SAF innovation, adoption, and integration into the aviation supply chain and at the same time provide increased income opportunities to the farmers."

Vijay Nirani, Co-Chairperson, India SAF Alliance said , "The Alliance is firmly aligned with India's climate goals, as articulated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the 'Panchamrit' vision, and the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) targets set by the government. Through collaborative industry efforts, streamlined SAF production processes and a strong focus on promoting sustainability in aviation, we aim to support India's leadership in achieving global climate objectives, including our commitments under Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). This initiative marks a significant step towards building a greener and more sustainable future for the aviation sector".

"CMAI's India Climate Week with its theme "Uniting the world for climate action" with India's deeply rooted ethos that "Nature is our only refuge" is one its kind initiative towards demonstrating India's leadership in climate action. The week will witness the launch of much anticipated India EPR Alliance, India SAF Alliance, special addresses by the key ministers which will set the narrative towards industry collaborations and fostering innovations for the climate action", said Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, Carbon Markets Association of India.

The India Climate Week will witness never seen before gathering from across the world and representations from key ministries like Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways; Ministry of Power; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Science and Technology, Embassies and High Commissions, and diplomats from 30 plus countries, climate startups, and industry leaders at the event.

How to Join?

Attendees can choose from a variety of passes tailored to different levels of access, including conferences, field visits, and the India Climate Samman Awards ceremony. Early bird discounts and concessions for students, NGOs, government officials, and group registrations are available. For details and registration, reach out to CMAI: secretary@cma-india.in

About Carbon Market Association of India (CMAI):

Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) is an industry association working dedicatedly towards carbon markets, climate action, environment and sustainability, for accelerating India's journey to achieve towards achieving net-zero target by 2070. It offers services like policy research and advocacy, innovative interventions, capacity building, community initiatives, partnerships and more. It looks to ensure that India's path towards developing the National Emissions Trading System (ETS) and a robust Domestic Carbon Market is well-structured. Its mission is to bring together all stakeholders involved in carbon offsets, from farmers in the remotest villages to MSMEs and large industries. The objective of CMAI is to collaboratively devise strategic measures that empower the country's journey towards a net-zero future. To achieve this, CMAI is actively working to establish a strong and reliable carbon market in India.

Know More: https://cma-india.in/

For any queries, connect with us: secretary@cma-india.in or call us: +91 98117 79580

