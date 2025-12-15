Unity Fest Concludes on a High Note with Jubin Nautiyal Concert and Launch of 'Unity' Logo

PNN

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 15: The Unity Promo Fest 2025 concluded on a grand and celebratory note, reaffirming Tripura's growing stature as an emerging tourism destination. The festival, inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, witnessed participation from across India and abroad, bringing together tourism stakeholders, cultural groups and the general public.

Recalling the success of last year's edition, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury noted that over 78 tour operators from 16 Indian states had participated in the 2024 event, reflecting strong national interest in Tripura's tourism potential.

This year, the Unity Promo Fest expanded its footprint beyond national boundaries. For the first time, 127 tour operators, including participants from Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan and Myanmar, took part in the B2B tourism meetings. The Minister described this as a significant milestone and emphasised that business-to-business interactions play a pivotal role in strengthening tourism networks and expanding market reach.

Highlighting the tangible outcomes of earlier efforts, Chowdhury said that the previous B2B engagements resulted in over 700 tourists being sponsored by participating operators, generating more than ₹2 crore in tourism revenue through packaged tours. He termed these results highly encouraging and motivating for the state's ongoing tourism initiatives.

The Minister reiterated that Tripura's natural beauty, cultural richness and heritage assets remain its strongest tourism pillars. He assured delegates that several tourism infrastructure projects inaugurated or laid out under the guidance of the Chief Minister are progressing rapidly and will be completed in the coming months, further enhancing the state's appeal.

Among the major initiatives, he highlighted the ₹98-crore Government of India-funded project for the construction of replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths in Gomati district, a major spiritual tourism attraction expected to be completed within 12-15 months.

Chowdhury also underlined Tripura's archaeological significance and scenic landscapes, noting that the Tourism Department is actively promoting these assets through roadshows, promotional campaigns and participation in national and international tourism events to firmly place Tripura on the global tourism map.

The festival concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, blending culture, celebration and music. The highlight of the evening was a live concert by popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, which drew an overwhelming turnout and created an electrifying atmosphere as thousands joined in to celebrate the spirit of unity.

A major moment of the evening was the launch of the 'Unity' logo, unveiled by Tripura Tourism Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The logo symbolises harmony, inclusiveness and Tripura's collective cultural identity.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that Unity Fest reflects Tripura's cultural richness and spirit of togetherness, while also playing a vital role in tourism promotion. He praised the Tourism Department for organising the festival on a large scale with active public participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sourav Ganguly highlighted Tripura's immense tourism potential, citing its natural beauty and cultural diversity. He expressed confidence that initiatives like Unity Fest would further strengthen the state's tourism brand and create new opportunities for local communities.

The evening reached its crescendo with Jubin Nautiyal's soulful performance, leaving the audience enthralled and turning the finale into a truly memorable experience.

Held over multiple days, Unity Fest 2025 featured cultural performances, exhibitions, local crafts, regional cuisine and wide-ranging community participation. The festival concluded with a strong message of unity, cultural pride and inclusive growth, reaffirming its place as one of Tripura's flagship cultural and tourism events.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor