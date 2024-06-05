Universal Ai University Partners with the World's Top French Design School RUBIKA

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Universal Ai University, India's first Artificial Intelligence University, has collaborated with the world's top design school Rubika to commence a Design School in its campus at Karjat.

RUBIKA is a globally reputed design school from France with campuses in France, Canada and Reunion. The Universal Ai University and RUBIKA Design School partnership will offer a four-year Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) and an Integrated five-year Master of Design (M. Des.) in Transportation Design, Product Design, UX/UI Design, Animation, Video Game Art and Video Game Design. In the subsequent years, more programmes will be introduced such as Digital Design, Interaction Design and Tech-art.

Under the joint initiative, RUBIKA will provide its curriculum, pedagogical standards and share its world-class faculty with the Universal AI Design programmes. The students will be able to access state - of - the - art studios at RUBIKA India in Pune for nine months as part of an internship across two semesters in the first and the third year. The key features of the programmes will be project-based pedagogy, industry - relevant curriculum, hands- on learning and the Master-classes by the world's leading design experts and professionals in their respective fields. The students will also have a round - the - clock access to the laboratories.

Prof Tarundeep Anand, Chancellor, Universal Ai University said, "We are delighted to partner with RUBIKA, the premier Design School in the world and excited to provide exhilarating design careers to our students, with access to the best teaching and learning techniques the world has to offer here in India. I believe, there is a massive talent shortage in the western world and Universal Ai graduates will be able to make a mark across the world".

Commenting on this partnership, Manoj Singh, CEO of RUBIKA India and the board member of RUBIKA, France said "We are pleased to partner with such a forward-thinking University like Universal Ai University. We believe, this partnership will define the future of Design education and eco-system in India and ensure Indian students have access to a global faculty, learning resources and best practices in Design education".

Stephane Andre, the CEO of RUBIKA France said, "This partnership with Universal Ai University is a significant milestone in our commitment to global education. Together, we will empower the students with a brighter future in the field of Design".

Classified as the top-rated school by Rookies, RUBIKA has been ranked as the second best International Animation School in the World, 2019 by Animation Career Review and the first in Video Game in France by Le Figaro since 2015. The School has won more than 150 international awards in Industrial Design. RUBIKA has an alumni network of more than 5000 students from about 50 countries. These students have won some of the most prestigious awards and have brought laurels in various animation film festivals and Game Design competitions. On the other hand, Universal Ai University is India's first Artificial Intelligence University and the world's third AI University established in Karjat near Mumbai by CEOs who have led multi-billion-dollar businesses across the globe. The university has been endorsed by 60 global CEOs. The aim of Universal Ai University is to bring global best quality international curriculum and andragogy to India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor