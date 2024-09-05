Universal Eminence Awards 2024 Season 1 Celebrates Visionaries Shaping the Future

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: The Universal Eminence Awards 2024 Season 1 was held at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai, presented by 99villa and initiated by Falcon Multimedia's Directors Anil Manohar and Kalpana Desai. The event was graced by chief guest Arbaaz Khan and attended by awardees from different sectors of the industries like Retail, Real Estate, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, Brands, individuals and Entertainment industry celebrities Divya Khossla, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjumm Shharma, Saahil Khattar, Riddhima Pandit, Anushka Kaushik, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Khattar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sambhavna Seth, Tanuj Virwani, Sana Sultan, Gunjan Aras, Sadiya Khan, Diksha Sharma, Upasana Nayak, Himanshi Singh, Sanam Pathan, Kinnari Dama, Anupama Prakash and other influencers and delightful Guest of Honours: Dr. Nivedita Shreyans - Director PR Pillai Group of Institutions & Heartfulness Meditation Trainer, Dr. Vijay Shukla - Sr. Vice President, Lokmat Media Group, Ameet Mehta - Managing Partner at Solicis Lex, Advocates & Solicitors, Mr. Mukesh Sharma - Business Head, Midday Infomedia Ltd.

Universal Eminence Award, the brain child of Kalpana Desai, one of the directors of the company, and orgainsed under FMPL, has been initiated to honour and felicitate stalwarts from different walks of life. The Universal Eminence Awards aim to honour individuals who push boundaries, ignite change, and inspire innovation. The awards celebrate visionaries across various fields who are shaping the future with their remarkable work and contributions. The Falcon Multimedia Private Limited specialises in 360-degree Advertising, Events Management, and PR activities, excelling in media events, press conferences, social gatherings. FMPL expanded internationally in 2017, 'Stardust Events' in Dubai. It has successfully executed a wide range of high-profile activities that include Global Press Conferences, PR activities, New Year Parties, and international award shows of domestic Media houses like Midday Infomedia Ltd and Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd in Dubai. Falcon Group also operates Falcon Facility Management Pvt Ltd. The company offers hospitality services (House Keeping, Upholstery Cleaning etc to Corporate, Semi Corporate Offices & Residential.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these exceptional individuals who are making a significant impact in their respective fields," said Anil Manohar and Kalpana Desai Directors of Falcon Multimedia Pvt Ltd. "Their work is an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to recognize their contributions."

The awards ceremony was a star-studded event that brought together some of the most talented and innovative minds from all the industries. The winners were selected based on their outstanding work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

* Title Sponsor: 99VILLA BY ZAMIN PVT LTD - Aasma Sayyad and Nilesh Pawar (Founder & Co-founder)

* Powered by Sponsor: Ilara hotels & Spa - Bivan Choudhury (Founder and Chairman), Goshmi Seth (Co-founder), Rahul Kaushal (Director Operations)

* Luxury Home Partner: Ng eclat - Hari Nair (CEO)

* Grooming Partner: No Scars by - Torque pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

* Style Partner: Bespokewala by HimaliRaj : Designers - Imran Shaikh & Himali Patil, Partner - Ruturaj Kanse

* Holiday & Resort Partner: Triptadka - Mr. Atul Dudhe (Director), Sujal Shah (Partner)

* Telecast Partner: Mirror Now, Radio Partner: BIG FM 92.7

* Outdoor Partner: Art Media,

* Ambient Media Partner: Khushi,

* Digital Marketing Partner: Elephant Media,

* Photography Partner: Atul Video

* PR Partner: Scaleup Communications

* Influencers Partner: Pitara

