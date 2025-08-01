Universal Eminence Awards 2025 Celebrates Global Trailblazers in a Star-Studded Mumbai Showcase

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: The grandeur returns! The highly anticipated Universal Eminence Awards 2025 - Season 2, organized by Falcon Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the brainchild of Ms. Kalpana Desai and Mr. Anil Manohar Gawandalkar, concluded in a star-studded ceremony with Chief Guest Adah Sharma, who presented the awards. The ceremony brought together the crème de la crème from across industries, celebrating global excellence in entertainment, entrepreneurship, hospitality, creativity, and innovation.

The evening was further elevated by the presence of distinguished Guests of Honor:

* Dr. Vijay Shukla - Sr. Vice President, Lokmat Media Group

* Dr. Nivedita Shreyans - Director PR, Pillai Group of Institutions & Heartfulness Meditation Trainer

* Mukesh Sharma - CEO, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.

Presented with grandeur and elegance, the awards night honored individuals who have showcased outstanding achievements and set new benchmarks in their respective fields. This year's theme focused on "Recognizing Excellence Beyond Borders," with awardees from across the spectrum of entertainment, business, and arts.

Now in its second season, the Universal Eminence Awards has quickly become one of the most esteemed global events, honoring excellence, originality, and impact across sectors. Rooted in India but revered across the globe, the awards stand as a testament to talent that transcends boundaries.

The phenomenal success of this prestigious event is credited to our strong sponsor network:

* Title Sponsor - Kaccha Lemmon Productions, founded by Anupama Prakash

* Powered By - Gauri Group of Companies, promoted by Manoj Gogari, Naresh Gogari, Ramesh Gogari, Suryakant Gogari and Piyush Shah

* Co-Powered By - ILARA Hotels & Spa, founded by Bivan Choudhury and co-founded by Goshmi Seth

This glittering evening was graced by some of the most admired personalities from the world of media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship:

* Meenakshi Seshadri - Honored for her timeless contributions to Indian cinema

* Vivian Dsena - Awarded for his impactful roles and fan-favorite television performances

* Ankit Gupta - Recognized as a breakthrough performer in Indian television

* Avinash Diwedi - Recognized as best writer for Duphaiya series

* Shrutika Arjun - Felicitated as Fresh Face of Hindi Reality Show

* Khanzaadi - A trailblazing artist honored for her bold musical innovation and youth influence

The Universal Eminence Awards is not just an event; it's a movement - a beacon of creativity, perseverance, and recognition for those who continue to redefine excellence. From entrepreneurs shifting paradigms to artists disrupting boundaries, the Universal Eminence Awards is where the world's top trailblazers come to shine.

This grand celebration was supported by an esteemed network of media partners who played a key role in amplifying the event's reach and success:

* Outdoor Partner: Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.

* Influencer Partner: Pitara

* Integrated OOH Partner: Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

* Telecast Partner: Times Now World

* Magazine Partner: Hello Entrepreneurs

* Radio Partner: BIG FM

* Digital Partner: Elephant Media

* PR Partner: Scale Up Communication

The event will be telecast nationwide on Times Now World News Channel and streamed across multiple digital platforms. Catch backstage moments, celebrity interviews, and winner highlights on their official Instagram handle (@universaleminenceawards).

