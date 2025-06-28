Universal Sompo Extends Insurance Coverage to Pets

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Universal Sompo experiences a high demand for Pet Assure, a comprehensive and customisable pet insurance product tailored to meet the evolving needs of India's growing community of pet parents.

Urban India is witnessing a dramatic shift in pet ownership trends, driven largely by Millennials and Gen Z. Now pets are no longer just companions but cherished as family members. This cultural transformation has fuelled rising demand for structured, preventive, and tech-enabled pet care solutions, particularly in Tier 1 cities, and increasingly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions.

Pet Assure has been designed to support this growing responsibility by offering extensive coverage for pet dogs and cats aged between 3 months and 10 years. The policy includes protection for routine outpatient consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, critical illnesses, accidental injuries, and third-party liabilities. Optional benefits further extend to coverage for terminal diseases, pregnancy-related complications, dental care, post-treatment recovery, theft or loss, emergency pet minding, and even cremation expenses.

Customers can choose from flexible sum insured options ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2,00,000, with policy tenures of one to three years. Premiums start at an affordable Rs. 1499 per annum, making pet insurance accessible to a broad range of pet parents across the country.

"Pets today are cherished family members and deserve the same level of healthcare and financial protection. With Pet Assure, we've built one of the most inclusive and customisable pet insurance offerings in the market," said the Pet Parents Fraternity at Universal Sompo. "This is a step toward not only meeting a growing market demand but also fulfilling our commitment to holistic customer well-being."

Real-life testimonials already speak to its value. Mr. Jagrit Joshi, a pet parent working as a Digital Activations Lead, shared, "As veterinary costs and pet ownership in Indian cities surge, pet insurance is transitioning from luxury to a necessity. My pet dog, Coco, was unwell and advised diagnostic tests. Ultrasound findings revealed crystal formation and a cyst in the prostate, for which he underwent surgery. The Pet Parent Fraternity at Universal Sompo stood in strong support throughout and ensured timely settlement of all claims expenses."

As pet tele-health services gain popularity and veterinary care grows more advanced, Universal Sompo's commitment and pet insurance offering is a timely and responsible initiative. More than just a financial safeguard, Pet Assure is a step toward redefining pet care in India, ensuring pet parents have peace of mind and their furry family members receive the care they deserve.

