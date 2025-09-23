Universal Sompo Partners with 'Dabang Delhi K.C.', One of the Premier Pro Kabaddi League Team to Enhance Sports and Insurance Awareness for Youth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Universal Sompo General Insurance is pleased to announce its partnership with Dabang Delhi K.C., one of the premier Pro Kabaddi League team in India. Through this initiative, Universal Sompo intends to promote the sport of Kabaddi - a game deeply rooted in India's cultural ethos and recognised as one of the nation's proud sporting traditions and to raise more awareness surrounding how insurance can protect lives.

Kabaddi is an agile, endurance-based, and strategic sport. Every raid requires cautious risk-taking, anticipation of the opposing move, and quick decision-making that secures the team's victory. Likewise, insurance enables individuals to evaluate risks, control uncertainties, and make smart decisions that secure their future. The same philosophical premise of caution and foresight inspires Universal Sompo's alliance with Dabang Delhi, making an apt connection between the game on the mat and readiness in life.

Dabang Delhi has performed a remarkable act this season, securing Six victories with captain Ashu Malik at the helm. The team is an inspiration to young sportsmen all over the country and stands for the values of self-discipline, perseverance, and unity. By supporting Kabaddi, Universal Sompo also aims to increase the popularity of the sport further among youth, strengthening its position as a symbol of resilience, discipline, and collective spirit.

Prashant Mishra, CEO of Dabang Delhi said, "It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Universal Sompo as our Suraksha Partner. Kabaddi is a sport based on bravery and strength, and having a partner who believes in protecting and empowering athletes is simply wonderful. Together, we are committed to empowering the sporting fraternity to feel secure, on and off the field."

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance said, "Kabaddi is not just a game - it symbolises India's culture of courage, teamwork, and discipline. Through our association with Dabang Delhi, we are doubling down on our commitment to develop a rich sports culture in India and creating further awareness about protecting and financially securing athletes and their families."

The partnership will be accomplished through awareness campaigns, educational and community programs to inspire young talent and raise awareness of the need for safety in sports. Together, both organizations are working towards building a healthier, financially literate, and resilient sporting ecosystem in India.

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 142 offices nationwide, with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 locations. It has a strong distribution network of agents, point of sales salespersons, bank branches, automobile dealers, brokers, common service centres, and digital platforms/ e-commerce players. The company offers 181 IRDAI-approved products, and 2049 add-on covers, ranging from motor, accident & health, home insurance, shopkeepers' packages, crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, fire, marine, engineering, employee benefits, project insurance, liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the rural segment.

