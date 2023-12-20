University of Birmingham announces million-pound scholarships offer for Indian Students

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 20: The University of Birmingham has announced a series of scholarships for Indian students worth more than £1 million.

A member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK universities, the University of Birmingham is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world. Through these scholarships, the University will support Indian students with a strong academic and extra-circular record to study at the university.

The 2024-25 academic year scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses are categorised into merit-based and automatic awards for specific academic fields including Business, Computer Science, Arts & Law, Environmental & Physical Sciences, Geography, Earth & Environmental Sciences.

Talking about the scholarships for Indian students, Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), University of Birmingham said: "We are delighted to offer these new substantial scholarships for Indian students that will help them benefit from the rich educational, social, and cultural experience that University of Birmingham provides.

"These scholarships demonstrate both the importance that Indian students have in our global student community and our commitment to India as a strategic partner. The University of Birmingham is a global civic university with a long, illustrious relationship with India. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of Indian students to our beautiful historic campus in Birmingham."

Amongst the many scholarships that the university announced, there are 20 awards of Outstanding achievement scholarships for undergraduate students of £4,000 each, 15 awards of India Chancellor Scholarship for postgraduate students of £2,000 each and unlimited automatic scholarships of £2,000 each under the Global Masters Scholarships scheme. There are several other scholarships announced specifically available for Indian students.

Applications for September 2024 are open now for international students and students can visit the university website [ https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/scholarships-and-funding/postgraduate-scholarships/scholarships-for-2024-entry ] to learn more about the scholarships and application process.

Notes to the Editor:

The scholarships available are as follows:

* UG Outstanding Achievement Scholarships: 20 awards x £4,000 per award

* PG: India Chancellor Scholarship: 15 awards x £2,000 per award

* Global Masters Scholarships (Automatic): £2,000 scholarships per award

* DeepMind Scholarships for Computer Science: 3 awards x £52,565 per award

* GREAT Scholarships 2024: £10,000 award to students pursuing one-year postgraduate study at the University

* The GEES Global Futures Scholarship (India): £2,000 scholarships per award

* Million Pound Scholarship Fund for Business School Master's Students: The awards are available to both UK and International offer holders and range in value up to full tuition fee support.

For more information visit:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/international/students/finance/scholarships/index.aspx

About The University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities. It was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor