University of Bradford officials meet with academic leaders and aspiring students in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 17: Top officials from the University of Bradford visited Vadodara with the view to explore academic collaborations with city-based educational institutes and meet aspiring students. This visit is part of their 12-day Indian and Sri Lanka tour aimed at strengthening ties between the University and students in these two countries. The officials also visited Vadodara, Gujarat, at their partner’s Global Collaince office to meet prospective students.

The top officials who visited the city include Vice-Chancellor Professor Shirley Congdon and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Gaffney, Professor Vishanth Weerakkody, Professor & Associate Dean School of Management and Jaishree Chaturvedi, MCIM, Regional Manager, South Asia and Indonesia will visit Colombo, Sri Lanka and Delhi, India, as well as other locations, to link up with their counterparts in higher education institutions.

A special greet and meet event were hosted for the University officials wherein they met heads of academic institutes in the city. The objective was to explore various collaboration opportunities with the University of Bradford. It also aimed to promote research and educational exchange programs between the two countries.

Officials, during their visit, wanted to establish a framework for joint research projects, student and faculty exchange programs, and other academic initiatives. This partnership will facilitate the sharing of expertise and knowledge, fostering a culture of innovation and discovery.

The objective of the trip was:

To increase and diversify student recruitment from India and Sri Lanka

To raise the profile of the University of Bradford on an international stage

To engage with businesses and institutions and develop partnerships

To reconnect with alumni and launch our alumni representatives and ambassador schemes

Vice Chancellor Professor Shirley Congdon said: “We are excited to partner with universities and educational institutes here and combine our strengths to advance our academic missions. Through collaboration, we would want to assert our commitment to promote global academic excellence and research.”

In addition, the University of Bradford will be honoured to welcome a delegation of top officials from India. The delegation can explore opportunities for academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Gaffney said: “This visit is a testament to the strong partnership between our countries and the potential for greater collaboration in the future.”

Jaishree Chaturvedi, MCIM, Regional Manager, South Asia and Indonesia, said, “With a rich history of making knowledge work, our mission is simple: to drive sustainable social and economic development through outstanding teaching, research and innovation. As a friendly, inclusive institution, we enable our staff, students and partners – individuals and organisations – to make a difference through collaboration.”

The visit included meetings with officials from leading universities and research institutions in India, as well as industry leaders and policymakers. The delegation will also participate in academic and cultural events to promote people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The University of Bradford looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with academic associations here and to building stronger partnerships with institutions and organizations around the world.

The University of Bradford is one of the world’s great technology universities. 77% of its research is ranked 3* and 4* (the best ratings) for its impact beyond the university sector. In 2021, the University was awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for outstanding contribution to Archaeology and the pioneering of technology to deliver real-world impact. The same year, their triple-accredited School of Management was named the Times Higher Education Business School of the Year.

