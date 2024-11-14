University of East London, Siemens, and T-Hub Collaborate for Sustainable Higher Education in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: The University of East London (UEL), Siemens UK, and T-Hub Hyderabad hosted a high-impact event on November 13, 2024, focusing on the role of industry and higher education in driving sustainability. The event, titled Achieving Sustainable Higher Education: The Partnership of Industry and Universities, was held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, and brought together key leaders from the academic and industry sectors to discuss innovative solutions for a sustainable future in education.

As part of its ongoing efforts to lead in sustainability, UEL partnered with Siemens UK to transform its campus and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This collaboration provides UEL students with unique opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies and gain industry experience in sustainability, giving them a competitive edge in the growing green job market. Siemens UK, a global leader in sustainable technology is supporting UEL in its mission to become a center of excellence for sustainability education and innovation.

The event featured keynote addresses from prominent figures, including Professor Paul Marshall, Vice President (Global Campus) and Pro Vice Chancellor of Careers and Enterprise at UEL, and Dr. Gulnara Stover, Director of UEL Global Campus. These leaders highlighted the progress made in the UEL-Siemens partnership and discussed the future of higher education in shaping the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Professor Paul Marshall, Vice President (Global Campus) and Pro Vice Chancellor of Careers and Enterprise at UEL, said, "UEL is committed to continuing and developing our dynamic relationship with India to ensure that we can contribute to accelerating the country's impressive economic growth as our graduates return to India to harness their skills, entrepreneurial zeal, and industry links for the benefit of the country. I welcome the opportunity to speak with sector leaders in India, especially in partnership with Siemens who have been integral to our successful sustainability transformation as we aim for net zero by 2030. "As we look to the future of our work in India, we are enhancing our partnerships to drive the sustainability agenda through further academic research, knowledge exchange, and industry collaboration. These opportunities are boundless, as we continue to apply our pioneering research to communities across the world."

A virtual presentation by Faye Bowser, Vice President of Siemens' Higher Education Vertical, provided insights into Siemens' global work with higher education institutions to promote sustainability. Meetu Chawla from Siemens India also presented an overview of Siemens' collaborations with Indian higher education institutions, emphasizing the role of Indian universities in driving sustainability initiatives.

The event also featured a detailed presentation of UEL's efforts to collaborate with industry partners in the UK and India, including its new India Industry Advisory Board. Case studies showcased successful collaborations between engineering institutions and industries, particularly in the areas of sustainable architecture, engineering, and green technologies.

A key session of the event was a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities of building strong industry-academia partnerships in India. The panel focused on how universities could align their curricula with the demands of the green economy, helping students prepare for emerging careers in sustainability.

One of the key objectives of this event was to create a platform for deeper collaboration between higher education institutions in India and the UK, focusing on sustainable development and green jobs. The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to network with experts, share best practices, and discuss how to overcome the challenges that hinder the progress of sustainability initiatives in education.

The event closed with a networking lunch, offering participants the chance to connect, discuss ideas, and explore potential collaborations for the future.

This initiative aligned with UEL's broader goal to integrate sustainability into all aspects of university life, from campus operations to academic programs. By partnering with Siemens and T-Hub, UEL took significant steps towards preparing its students for leadership roles in sustainability and decarbonization. The collaboration also helped bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that universities remained at the forefront of tackling global environmental challenges.

About the University of East London

The core mission of the University of East London, founded in 1898, is to be a careers-first university and engine for social mobility, committed to diversifying the talent pipeline and providing students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the continuous next.

UEL is uniquely positioned as an anchor institution in east London with a global outlook, focused on reimagining the role of higher education in support of a healthier, fairer and more sustainable world. The University is home to more than 40,000 students (both on campus and via partners) representing over 160 nationalities, with campuses in Stratford and the Royal Albert Dock in east London's Docklands Enterprise Zone.

UEL is more than halfway through Vision 2028, its 10-year strategy, and has been recognised for its pioneering strategies and programmes, including being named The Times & The Sunday Times University of the Year for Teaching Quality, Good University Guide 2025. UEL was also 1 st in London, 1 st in England and 3d in the UK for overall graduates' positivity in the National Student Survey 2024; the highest ranked, most improved university, now 9 th in London, in the Guardian University Guide 2025; and shortlisted for 'University of the Year' in the 2023 Times Higher Education Awards.

In 2025, UEL celebrates a Year of Health, which focuses on tackling health inequalities, promoting health and wellbeing and driving forward innovation in healthcare, centred around the opening of a new state-of-the-art, community-focused Health Campus in Stratford.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor