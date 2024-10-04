University of Newcastle Australia: Degrees to meet market demand

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: Newcastle is experiencing significant transformation and growth. As Australia's seventh largest city, the city serves as a key global gateway with direct access to national and international markets through Newcastle Airport and the Port of Newcastle, one of the world's largest exporting ports. These vital connections have made Newcastle and the Hunter region the largest regional economy in Australia.

The University of Newcastle, Australia is at the heart of this transformation, offering cutting-edge programs in Health Economics, Material Science and Engineering, and Cyber Security. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to address challenges and build career opportunities in a growing, innovative environment. As Newcastle, Australia continues to expand its economic and industrial footprint, it presents an ideal landscape for professionals seeking to make an impact.

Managing better healthcare: Health Economics, Management and Policy

As healthcare systems grow more complex and the need for affordable and fair healthcare rises, health economics is becoming increasingly important. To address these challenges, there is a need to advance in health economics, and Newcastle, Australia is leading this progress. The redevelopment of the John Hunter Hospital campus through the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct will expand and improve clinical services while boosting health, education, and research in the area.

As a leading institution in health research, the University of Newcastle Australia offers specialised Master of Health Economics, Management and Policy programs, that explore health through business and social sciences, focusing on economics, data analytics, leadership, management, and policy evaluation. The University's graduates are in demand, with 94.4% employed within four months of graduating 1, taking on executive, management, administrator and analyst roles in the ever-growing health sector.

Professor Francesco Paolucci, Master of Health Economics, Management and Policy, Program Convenor confirms "We have tried to create a program that prepares the next generation of individuals, that can have a global integrated and multi-disciplinary and skilled preparation to be able to make the connections between these worlds."

Accredited by the Australasian College of Health Services Management (ACHSM) and the Royal Australasian College of Medical Administrators (RACMA), the program has a strong connectivity with industry and governments through the Value in Health Economics and Policy group at the Newcastle Business School which is accredited by both EQUIS and AACSB.

Shaping Newcastle's sustainable future: Material Science and Engineering

Newcastle, Australia's move towards a more sustainable economy has made material science engineering a key area of growth in Engineering. The city is becoming a hub for advanced manufacturing companies and research facilities dedicated to reducing environmental impact.

The Hunter region is a powerhouse in energy, research, and innovation, with the infrastructure and expertise to boost renewable hydrogen generation. As a result, engineering graduates specialising in material science are in high demand in Newcastle and across Australia, particularly in fields like Defence, Medical technology, Environmental services, Catalysis, Petrochemical, Adsorption and separation, Metallurgist, Mining and minerals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical engineering, Clean fuels, Energy technology (solar cells, batteries, super-capacitors and fuel cells) and Data analyst (financial and information).

Students choosing to study the Master of Material Science and Engineering program, will have the opportunity to study with a team of world-leading materials science experts in the Global Innovative Centre for Advanced Nanomaterials (GICAN) and learn from leading experts best in their field including Professor of Nanomaterials & Director of GICAN, Professor Ajayan Vinu.

According to Professor Vinu, "We have combined deep-rooted theoretical learning with current application in this program. GICAN has established a huge number of international collaboration and industry partnerships. These connections will help (students) find future job opportunities for solving global issues."

The University's project-based learning approach, particularly through opportunities at the GICAN centre, prepares students for high-paced industrial research and offers insights into the industrial work environment, equipping them with the skills needed to meet the demands of both individuals and industry.

Networking for a secure future: Cyber Security

As Newcastle, Australia becomes more interconnected, cyber security skills are indispensable across all industries, from finance to healthcare, ensuring data integrity and trust.

The world is increasingly relying upon networked applications for assessing information and making critical business decisions. As such, it is critical for individuals, enterprises, and governments to be able to secure cyberspace from attacks to allow them to effectively conduct their business. This development creates a demand for cybersecurity professionals with 29,100 new Database & Systems Administrators & ICT Security needed by 2026. 2

By studying a Master of Cyber Security at the University of Newcastle, students will gain extensive knowledge in cyber systems and infrastructures, addressing the human and legal aspects of cyber security. Employment growth for Cyber Security professionals needed by 2026 is projected to rise by 38.9% 2. These employment prospects combined with the severe skills shortages faced globally, places cyber security professionals in high demand.

In Australia, ICT Security professionals can also earn an above average median weekly income of AUD$2,342 2, while exploring a variety of career prospects including Cryptographer, Cyber security analyst, Cyber security architect, DevOps engineer, IT security engineer, Network engineer, Security consultant, Security system developer, Security system manager.

For graduates in these fields, Newcastle offers a unique blend of career opportunities, lifestyle advantages, and a supportive community that encourages professional growth, making it an ideal place for those looking to build a successful and impactful career.

