University of Roehampton's Kochi Event: Shaping Future Leaders

New Delhi [India], October 7: The Meet and Greet event hosted by the University of Roehampton at Hotel Marriott in Kochi received an overwhelming response. The event featured Priya Prakash Varrier as the chief guest, who delivered a motivating talk to the students.

One of the highlights of the event was Vidhi Mistry, the Associate Director of Business Development at Oxford International, who posed a crucial question to the attendees: "Are we future-ready?" She emphasized the ever-evolving corporate world and the necessity to keep pace with change. Vidhi stressed that skills currently in demand may not hold the same relevance in the future.

In her enlightening speech, Vidhi discussed the top 10 key future skills that will be indispensable: Digital literacy, Data literacy, Critical thinking, Emotional intelligence, Creativity, Collaboration, Flexibility, Leadership skills, Time Management, and Understanding feedback. She provided in-depth insights into each skill, encouraging students to start working towards acquiring them. She cautioned against waiting until it's too late, as seizing future opportunities requires proactive preparation.

The University of Roehampton (UoR) was showcased as a world-class educational institution committed to helping students achieve their full potential and secure their dream jobs. Comprising four colleges, each with its own values in teaching, research, and community engagement, UoR maintains a strong partnership with its diverse student body. The university fosters an inclusive environment where students are empowered to succeed, with a strong focus on well-being and personal growth.

UoR offers an array of programs across six academic schools and faculties:

a. Faculty of Business and Law

b. School of Arts

c. School of Education

d. School of Humanities and Social Sciences

e. School of Life and Health Sciences

f. School of Psychology

With a rich history spanning 180 years, the university's diverse community represents approximately 10,000 students from 145 countries, including 1,800 postgraduate students. This demographic makes UoR the third fastest-growing university globally. Offering over 85 postgraduate courses across various fields, UoR provides diverse options for career enhancement or further education. Its 54-acre parkland campus in south-west London offers excellent facilities and combines the benefits of a traditional university campus with the opportunities, culture, and nightlife of a global city.

UoR is dedicated to assisting all students, regardless of their background, in developing the skills needed for a successful graduate career and a fulfilling life. The university places the student experience at the forefront of its mission, collaborating closely with students to ensure that their time at Roehampton is meaningful. Here, students have the chance to work with academic staff known for pioneering research. UoR believes that education goes beyond acquiring a degree; it's about broadening experiences, preparing for a chosen career, and forming lasting friendships. Students have numerous opportunities to get involved in various aspects of university life.

For more information about the University of Roehampton, visit their website

