UniversityHub forges exclusive partnership with the prestigious Adelphi University of New York

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15: UniversityHub ( https://universityhub.com/ ) founded by Hyderabad-born Dr Anil Palla has today announced an exclusive partnership with the prestigious Adelphi University of New York. Following this collaboration, all admissions into Adelphi University across various streams will now be routed through UniversityHub. Various Master's degree programs, including the highly sought-after MS in Computer Science, MS in Business Analytics, MS in Supply Chain Management, and MS in Health Informatics, will be promoted under this partnership.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dr Anil Palla, Founder, UniversityHub said, "At the forefront of UniversityHub's mission is the unwavering commitment to student-centered education. We firmly believe in providing accessible and affordable, high-quality learning opportunities to students worldwide. In line with this vision, UHUB is delighted to offer an extraordinary 50 per cent scholarship to all Adelphi applicants who apply through our platform. This scholarship program is a testament to UHUB's dedication to empowering students and making education more attainable."

"Furthermore, UniversityHub understands the financial challenges that students often face when pursuing their academic dreams. To alleviate this burden, UHUB has eliminated the requirement for an I20/enrollment deposit, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students from accessing their desired educational programs. Recognizing the importance of a seamless application process, UHUB along with Adelphi has partnered with Span Tran, a renowned transcript evaluation service provider, to offer their services at a significantly discounted price. With a swift turnaround time of 2 to 4 days, students can have their transcripts evaluated efficiently, ensuring a smooth transition into Adelphi University's programs," added Dr Anil Palla.

Moreover, UniversityHub believes in transparency and fairness when it comes to facilitating the application process. With this in mind, UHUB proudly declares that there are no processing fees imposed on applicants, eliminating any financial barriers that might deter prospective students from pursuing their educational aspirations. UniversityHub also recognizes the significance of language proficiency exams such as IELTS for international students. To assist students in their preparation, UHUB offers free IELTS preparation, equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in their language proficiency exams and successfully gain admission to Adelphi University.

Through this exclusive partnership with Adelphi University, UniversityHub aims to create a supportive educational ecosystem where students can thrive academically, regardless of their financial circumstances. By offering scholarships, waiving deposits, providing discounted transcript evaluation services, and facilitating free IELTS preparation, UniversityHub is committed to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for students to pursue their educational dreams. Together, UniversityHub and Adelphi University are opening doors to a brighter future for aspiring scholars.

UniversityHub has the experience of helping 85000+ students achieve their dream of studying at various prestigious institutions across the United States of America. It is with this expertise and experience we simplified the admissions process for aspiring students. UniversityHub services are free and only aid students in the process of selecting the course and college of their interest. Based on the interests of the students and their abilities, certain suggestions are provided to help them make the right decision. From the selection of a university of interest to traveling to the US, to pursuing MS, getting a job, and even applying for Green Card, UniversityHub extends support all through. We also offer free training for IELTS examination, which will be beneficial to students from economically weaker sections.

Nearly 40-50 per cent of students going to the US for higher studies do not complete the course they seek admission into first. This is because they would have selected a course with high tuition fees and ended up migrating to a different university to cut course costs. And many students, unfortunately, suffer in the latter stages due to these moves. Hence, it is important that students and their family members are fully aware of all facets of the admission process, the University/College they are seeking admission into, and other related aspects. The most important aspect while preparing for admissions is, students opt for well-recognized courses from reputed institutions. Seeking the right information and doing proper research is important, and UniversityHub helps make an informed decision.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor