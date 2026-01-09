Univo Education ends 2025 as a "Great Place To Work®"- Marking a Year of Purposeful Growth & People-First Progress

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 9: Univo Education, one of India's leading online higher education companies working with universities and enterprises, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for 2025. The certification comes on the back of Univo's recognition earlier this year as one of TIME's World's Top EdTech Rising Stars, collectively marking a year defined by scale, momentum, and purpose.

The Great Place To Work® Certification is awarded based entirely on employee feedback and serves as a strong endorsement of Univo's focus on creating an environment where individuals are empowered to grow, contribute meaningfully, and perform at their best. This recognition reinforces the belief that sustainable organisational success is deeply rooted in investing in people, building strong teams, and nurturing a shared sense of purpose.

Commenting on the recognition, Siddharth Banerjee, CEO, Univo Education, said, "This year has been a defining one for Univo. We are one of India's leading Online Higher Education enablers- besides industry-leading growth and profitability metrics, our mission is to be a positive force in the Indian education ecosystem. 2025 has been about sharpening our focus on what was already a strong foundation, doubling down on our daily execution, and deepening the impact we want to create."

He further adds, "As our scale grows, so does the responsibility to operate with clarity, consistency, and conviction. Our Great Place To Work recognition is meaningful because it reflects an organisation that is evolving in the right direction-one that can sustain growth while staying grounded in its purpose and people. It gives us confidence as we look ahead to the next phase of Univo's journey."

With a mission to expand access to quality online higher education, Univo works closely with universities and institutions to make learning more accessible, flexible, and affordable for learners across India and beyond. At the heart of this progress is a vibrant work culture where employees feel heard, empowered, and encouraged to excel, cultivating an environment of trust and strengthening Univo's ability to innovate and shape the future of online higher education. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"At Univo, culture is a living promiseone we strengthen every day by creating an environment where people feel valued, inspired, and proud to belong. Built on transparency, open idea-sharing, and a strong bias for execution, our culture empowers teams to take ownership and lead with purpose. Through inclusive celebrations, meaningful community-building initiatives, and thoughtfully designed people's practices, we deliver a holistic employee experience. This commitment is what makes Univo a thriving, purpose-led organization-and one we are proud to see recognized as a Great Place to Work," said Mr. Abhik Bhattacharyya, CHRO, UNIVO Education.

